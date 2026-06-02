At least four were killed and 51 injured, including children, across the capital of Kyiv

People react as they look at the site of Russian missile strike that hit a residential building in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Russian air attacks on major Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv killed at least nine and wounded more than 60 early on Tuesday, authorities said, following days of warnings that Moscow was planning a major assault.

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Russia has targeted Ukraine's power supply and infrastructure while Ukraine has stepped up attacks this year on Russian oil facilities in a war now more than four years old, sometimes causing casualties, but both deny targeting civilians. Five people were killed and 25 injured in a Russian missile and drone attack on the southeastern city of Dnipro, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on messaging app Telegram. All the injured were in hospital in moderate condition, he added, posting pictures of destroyed residential buildings, burnt-out vehicles and a damaged children's playground. At least four were killed and 51 injured, including children, across the capital of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Read More: Europe is dangerously behind in the drone war, and Ukraine is showing Nato how to catch up Read More: Russia becoming 'more reckless' as Ukraine war weakens Moscow, warns foreign secretary

Smoke billowing from a fire during drone and missile attacks in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

A suspected missile strike on a 24-storey apartment building triggered a collapse, leaving people probably trapped under the rubble, Klitschko said. A nine-storey apartment block was among other buildings set ablaze by suspected missile debris, he added. "In the Obolon district, cars are burning after being struck by falling missile debris," Klitschko said. "There are also fires at two locations in open areas, including one near a kindergarten." Thousands of residents flooded into the Kyiv subway system seeking shelter early on Tuesday, witnesses said, some carrying belongings and mattresses, as the sound of defence systems repelling Russian attacks filled the air. Air raid warnings sounded over much of the country early on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated warnings the previous day of a possible major assault. "Intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain in effect. A massive strike is possible. They have prepared one," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Our defenders are ready 24/7 to the fullest extent possible with the supplies currently available."

A firefighter works outside a multi storey residential building damaged following massive Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv. Picture: Getty