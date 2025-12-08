Trump 'disappointed' with Zelenskyy as he claims Ukrainian President 'hasn't read' latest peace plan
It comes as Mr Zelenskyy visits Downing Street for further talks with Sir Keir Starmer
Donald Trump has said Volodymyr Zelenskyy “isn’t ready” to sign the latest US-proposed peace deal as he accused the Ukrainian leader of failing to even read it.
Listen to this article
Speaking following a week of talks in Europe and the US, Mr Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of failing to engage with his latest proposal for peace.
"I'm a little bit disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn't yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago. His people love it, but he hasn't," he said.
"Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I'm not sure that Zelenskyy's fine with it. His people love it. But he isn't ready."
Read more: Zelenskyy to join Starmer at Downing Street for high-level Ukraine peace talks
Read more: British troops battle snow and sub-zero cold in war games near Russian border
It comes as Mr Zelenskyy visits Downing Street for further talks with Sir Keir Starmer today as Europe works to ensure Ukraine is not forced to give up large swathes of land as part of any peace deal.
The meeting, also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is expected to focus on how to respond to American proposals for ending the war with Russia.
Mr Zelenskyy's visit to London comes after his officials concluded three days of talks with their US counterparts on those proposals as the White House presses Kyiv to accept a deal.
Over the weekend, Mr Zelenskyy said he had discussed "next steps" with Donald Trump's advisers and was "determined to keep working in good faith".
But the negotiators also acknowledged that any "real progress" will depend "on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace".
Ukraine and its European allies are likely to insist that any ceasefire comes with security guarantees from both the US and the "coalition of the willing" convened by the UK and France, while also objecting to any transfer of territory to Russia.
Sir Keir has repeatedly said that Ukraine must be allowed to determine its own future, while one of his senior ministers said on Sunday that the country must not be left "toothless" in the face of Russian aggression.
But Russia has repeatedly rejected the prospect of allied troops being stationed in Ukraine and continues to demand large swathes of Ukrainian territory in exchange for peace.
And Russian forces have continued their assault on Ukraine over the weekend.
At least four people were killed in drone and missile strikes on Sunday, while Moscow continues to target Ukrainian infrastructure in a bid to "weaponise" the cold by denying civilians access to heat and power.
Monday's meeting also comes in the wake of the publication of a new US national security strategy that made improving relations with Moscow one of Washington's top priorities.