President Trump last met with with President Zelenskyy in person in August. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has said Volodymyr Zelenskyy “isn’t ready” to sign the latest US-proposed peace deal as he accused the Ukrainian leader of failing to even read it.

It comes as Mr Zelenskyy visits Downing Street for further talks with Sir Keir Starmer today as Europe works to ensure Ukraine is not forced to give up large swathes of land as part of any peace deal. The meeting, also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is expected to focus on how to respond to American proposals for ending the war with Russia. Mr Zelenskyy's visit to London comes after his officials concluded three days of talks with their US counterparts on those proposals as the White House presses Kyiv to accept a deal. Over the weekend, Mr Zelenskyy said he had discussed "next steps" with Donald Trump's advisers and was "determined to keep working in good faith". But the negotiators also acknowledged that any "real progress" will depend "on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace". Ukraine and its European allies are likely to insist that any ceasefire comes with security guarantees from both the US and the "coalition of the willing" convened by the UK and France, while also objecting to any transfer of territory to Russia.