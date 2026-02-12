The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with more than £500 million in new defence missiles and systems, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK will contribute £150 million for the first time to Nato's prioritised Ukraine requirements list (Purl), a programme designed to ensure air defence missiles reach Ukraine quickly.

A further 1,000 lightweight multirole missiles, manufactured in Belfast, will be delivered to Ukraine under a £390 million deal.

The announcement comes as Mr Healey co-hosts meetings in Brussels with the 50-nation Ukraine Defence Contact Group and Nato defence ministers.

Mr Healey and German defence minister Boris Pistorius will co-chair the meeting, attended by Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.

Under the Purl scheme, Nato countries work together to buy defence equipment from the United States for Ukraine.