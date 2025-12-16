This comes as US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on European leaders last week, branding them "weak"

Sir Richard Knighton told LBC’s Andrew Marr that the UK can trust the US but “does not recognise” VP Vance and Pete Hegseth’s “characterisation of Europe.". Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

The head of Britain's armed forces has told LBC that the UK can trust the US amid the growing risk of a potential war with Russia, but added that he “does not recognise” the White House's “characterisation of Europe".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office yesterday. Picture: Alamy

“I think they are weak,” Mr Trump told POLITICO. “But I also think that they want to be so politically correct.”“I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do.” The US President accused European leaders of “talking too much” and failing to deliver on the war in Ukraine, as he demanded Volodymyr Zelenskyy “get his act together.” Earlier this year, Vice President JD Vance said free speech is "in retreat" in Europe and is now a bigger threat than Russia. Commenting on President Trump, Vice President Vance and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s statements on Europe’s defence strategy, Sir Richard said: "We know that President Trump has reinforced their commitment to NATO and to NATO Article Five, I live in Europe and I don't recognise the characterisation of Europe." Sir Richard Knighton also told LBC that he "cannot see conscription returning in the short term” but refused to rule out its return within his lifetime and stated he is confident the British people would fight in a war if called upon. Last night, the US told Ukraine to accept "platinum standard" security guarantees as part of a broader peace deal to end the war and ensure Russia ceases any further westward expansion. The exact details of the offer are not currently public, however they are reported to be Nato-style security guarantees for Kyiv if it agrees to cede territory. However, the US delegation has also warned that the offer will not be available forever, adding pressure on President Zelenskyy to agree to the latest set of terms.