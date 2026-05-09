Cheap drones and expensive losses: Modern war is now a fight for survival, not firepower. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

A defence expert has warned modern warfare is exposing a growing “survivability crisis”, as cheap drones and improvised weapons increasingly destroy military assets worth millions.

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Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Jonathon Diffey, Managing Director of ASL GRP, said the war in Ukraine has shown that adaptability and protection are now as important as firepower on the modern battlefield. He warned that traditional armour concepts are struggling to cope with rapidly evolving threats such as loitering munitions, drone swarms and top-attack weapons. “What we’re seeing today isn’t a lack of firepower, it’s a survivability crisis,” Mr Diffey wrote. “A £500 drone can take out a vehicle worth millions.” He said the battlefield had become “transparent”, with UAVs now able to monitor convoys, compounds and patrol boats around the clock, while artificial intelligence is dramatically reducing the time between detecting a target and launching a strike. “Cyber warfare often gets the headlines, but the physical fight is being transformed just as fast,” he said. Read more: ‘Lose space, lose the war’: UK defence risks collapse if satellites are hit, expert warns Read more: Britain ‘not ready’ to fight war on multiple fronts despite elite forces, defence expert warns

From tanks to patrol boats, nothing is safe: the survivability crisis reshaping modern warfare, experts warn. Picture: MoD

The comments come amid growing concern across NATO and western defence industries about the effectiveness of conventional heavy armour against low-cost drone warfare, particularly following lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine. Mr Diffey argued the threat landscape has shifted away from direct fire engagements towards attacks from above, including fragmentation weapons, airburst munitions and improvised explosive devices. “Traditional heavy armour was designed for direct fire,” he wrote. “Today, the danger increasingly comes from above, swarms and airburst, and this is highlighting what protection should look like.” He said the speed of technological development was making long procurement cycles increasingly obsolete, warning that systems designed today could be outdated within months. “Protection has to be modular and upgradable, because the threat you design for today will likely be obsolete in six months,” he said. Pointing to battlefield innovation in Ukraine, Mr Diffey said frontline units have rapidly adapted by welding cages onto tanks, fitting spall liners into civilian vehicles and up-armouring boats within days rather than years. “The units that survive aren’t necessarily the ones with the best weapons, they’re the ones that adapt,” he wrote.