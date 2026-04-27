Moment military robot rescues Ukrainian pensioner from front-line
The elderly woman had attempted to flee a dangerous area on foot, passing shell craters and bodies of fellow villagers
This is the heartwarming moment an elderly woman was rescued from enemy fire in Ukraine by an unmanned robot after trying to escape a dangerous area on foot.
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The pensioner had made her way past shell craters and the bodies of fellow villagers before help reached her.
Her support arrived in the form of an evacuation vehicle piloted by Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps, with reconnaissance drones guiding it to her location.
To stop the robot from frightening her, it was draped in a blanket carrying the words: "Grandma, get on!"
The woman had lived in her home village for 53 years before it was destroyed by Russian forces.
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Three more civilians attempted to flee on foot and were escorted by drones to an evacuation point.
An armoured vehicle picked them up and took them out of the combat zone, supported by troops from the 1st Mechanised Battalion.
Robotic ground systems are being increasingly common in the Ukraine War. A similar vehicle was used to extract a wounded Ukrainian solider who was under heavy Russian fire.
The serviceman was a part of the "Luhansk" assault brigade and sustained serious injuries during shelling. Due to the tech, he was able to retreat.
“The evacuation of the wounded was extremely challenging: enemy drones circled overhead, and any movement under fire could have been deadly. However, leaving a comrade behind was not an option,” the “Luthansk” Brigade stated.