This is the heartwarming moment an elderly woman was rescued from enemy fire in Ukraine by an unmanned robot after trying to escape a dangerous area on foot.

The pensioner had made her way past shell craters and the bodies of fellow villagers before help reached her.

Her support arrived in the form of an evacuation vehicle piloted by Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps, with reconnaissance drones guiding it to her location.

To stop the robot from frightening her, it was draped in a blanket carrying the words: "Grandma, get on!"

The woman had lived in her home village for 53 years before it was destroyed by Russian forces.

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