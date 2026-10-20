'Trapped in hell': Ukrainian troops drop food parcels to civilians facing famine in town blockaded by Russia
In the town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine, civilians are trapped without food, water, electricity or a way out
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The military head of a region in frontline Ukraine has told LBC that Russia is depriving civilians from access to food, water and electricity - while simultaneously blocking them from "any possibility of escaping hell".
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In the town of Oleshky 562 miles south of Kyiv, some 2,000 people are trapped without basic essentials or a way out.
Trapped between Russian forces and the Black Sea, Ukrainian troops have been dropping tonnes of food onto the town since March via drone in a bid to prevent mass starvation.
Heartbreaking thermal video footage shows desperate civilians waving to the drones in gratitude as they run for the parcels delivered in the dead of night.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said residents were “being forced to survive without food, electricity or water”.
“Most horrifyingly, the Russians have effectively deprived them of any possibility of escaping this hell,” he added.
Earlier this week, Zelenskyy described the situation in Oleshky this week as "genocide".
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Last week, Pope Leo XIV waded in and spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call to urge an immediate ceasefire in Oleshky. He also called for emergency food and medical supplies to be allowed to be delivered.
The Vatican confirmed that the Pope expressed deep concern over the grave humanitarian collapse there.
Aid has been delivered to 100 locations after dark, with drones crossing the Dnipro river carrying boxes of flour, pasta, cereals, tinned food, butter, oil, sugar and salt.
Separate packages have contained medical supplies including painkillers, dressings and water-purification tablets.
The latest operation involving the 30th Marine Corps, Hrim Tactical Group, the 34th Separate Marine Brigade “Borysfen”, National Guard units and the 79th Border Guard Detachment.
'Do not condemn them to starvation'
Mr Prokudin has also accused Russian forces of obstructing the provision of aid and humanitarian supplies to civilians.
“Do not deprive them of their chance to survive,” he urged. “Do not condemn them to starvation.”
“Russian occupying forces are obstructing the provision of aid to civilians, destroying vehicles used to deliver humanitarian supplies, and killing people who try to bring in food and medicine,” he said.
He added authorities had received reports that civilians who collected food were detained, severely beaten and held in makeshift detention cells, alongside reports of sexual violence.
Mr Prokudin urged Russian forces not to target the aid operation.
He said the conditions created in Oleshky were reminiscent of Ukraine’s Holodomor famine of 1932–33, a man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians under Joseph Stalin - one of the county's darkest times.
The Kremlin acknowledged Oleshky faced “a critical situation” and “problems with supplies of food and medicine”, saying Russia’s military was working to resolve them and blaming Kyiv.