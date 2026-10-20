The military head of a region in frontline Ukraine has told LBC that Russia is depriving civilians from access to food, water and electricity - while simultaneously blocking them from "any possibility of escaping hell".

In the town of Oleshky 562 miles south of Kyiv, some 2,000 people are trapped without basic essentials or a way out.

Trapped between Russian forces and the Black Sea, Ukrainian troops have been dropping tonnes of food onto the town since March via drone in a bid to prevent mass starvation.

Heartbreaking thermal video footage shows desperate civilians waving to the drones in gratitude as they run for the parcels delivered in the dead of night.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said residents were “being forced to survive without food, electricity or water”.

“Most horrifyingly, the Russians have effectively deprived them of any possibility of escaping this hell,” he added.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy described the situation in Oleshky this week as "genocide".

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