Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the restrictions were a "planned operation" to stop Ukraine using interceptor systems against Russian drones - that the White House ordered

A defence technology firm is developing systems that allow Ukraine to own and control its own communications. Picture: LBC visualisation

By Alice Padgett

Ukraine needs independent communications infrastructure that can be deployed now, a defence firm has told LBC, after the country's reliance on US tech came to a head when Elon Musk "turned off" Starlink in the midst of the war with Russia.

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A Ukrainian artilleryman sets up Starlink satellite internet system near the frontline in Donetsk region. Picture: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace. Picture: Reuters

What happened to Starlink? Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite internet network, made up of almost 10,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, according to Orbital Radar. Because they orbit closer to Earth than traditional communications satellites, they can provide faster connections, making the system vital in remote areas and on Ukraine’s front line. Ukraine said on October 14 that restrictions on Starlink had disrupted attack and air-defence drone missions. Reuters reported the following day that the order to limit satellite use came from inside the White House. Kyiv said the restrictions hampered its ability to intercept Russian drones and forced some operations to be cancelled. President Trump said he had asked SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to restore Ukraine’s access to the satellite system. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said on 24 October that Starlink and its military counterpart, Starshield, had been restored.

Nazarii Barchuk, an analyst at the Ukrainian Security & Cooperation Centre, said the restrictions caused “the mass cancellation of a number of critical operations” and affected both troops and civilians. Mr Barchuk said the restrictions “dealt a blow to trust in international cooperation between Ukraine and the United States”. He said the slowdown was “not an accidental technical malfunction but a deliberate restriction of functionality” in active combat zones. Mr Barchuk described the episode as a blow to trust between Kyiv and Washington. He warned: “Tactical effectiveness on the battlefield becomes hostage to corporate interests and domestic US politics.”

Servicemen of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Jaeger Brigade set up Starlink satellite. Picture: Reuters

President Zelenskyy alleged the limits were a “planned operation” to limit Ukraine’s ability to use interceptor systems against Russian drone attacks. Access has since been restored. Mr Campion said the immediate response should not be to create a European replica of Starlink, which relies on a vast satellite network owned and operated by a commercial provider. “We don’t need to go to space to do this right now,” he said. “Otherwise, I think the risk is we will default to trying to recreate Starlink, and it’s going to take us 5 years. “And it’s 5 years too late.” TERASi’s proposed alternative is based on equipment owned by the military using it, rather than a subscription to a third-party satellite service. The company stresses that it is not selling a subscription service but hardware. Customers buy the equipment outright, giving them full control and ownership of their infrastructure.

RU1 is a lightweight, pocket-sized radio unit. Picture: Supplied