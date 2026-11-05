Ukraine’s Starlink slowdown 'dealt blow to trust' in US - as defence firm offers 'independent' alternative
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the restrictions were a "planned operation" to stop Ukraine using interceptor systems against Russian drones - that the White House ordered
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Ukraine needs independent communications infrastructure that can be deployed now, a defence firm has told LBC, after the country's reliance on US tech came to a head when Elon Musk "turned off" Starlink in the midst of the war with Russia.
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Ukraine faced major restrictions to its technology systems earlier in October, which threw President Zelenskyy's reliance on US-controlled communications into doubt.
One defence analyst warned LBC the episode had "dealt a blow to trust in international cooperation between Ukraine and the United States".
Starlink, which is owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, restricted speed limits to 160km/h, meaning any weapons that travelled faster than that lost connectivity to the network. The order to limit satellite usage came from inside the White House, Reuters reported, as a favour to Vladimir Putin.
Swedish defence technology firm TERASi is developing systems it says would allow armed forces to own and control their own secure communications, after the restrictions limited Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from Russian attacks.
James Campion, chief executive and co-founder of TERASi, told LBC: “Ukraine should not be dependent on a single provider.
“I think that is the more general lesson here - having a single provider and having a captive market creates this type of risky situation where all of a sudden the supply can disappear.”
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Nazarii Barchuk, an analyst at the Ukrainian Security & Cooperation Centre, said the restrictions caused “the mass cancellation of a number of critical operations” and affected both troops and civilians.
Mr Barchuk said the restrictions “dealt a blow to trust in international cooperation between Ukraine and the United States”.
He said the slowdown was “not an accidental technical malfunction but a deliberate restriction of functionality” in active combat zones.
Mr Barchuk described the episode as a blow to trust between Kyiv and Washington.
He warned: “Tactical effectiveness on the battlefield becomes hostage to corporate interests and domestic US politics.”
President Zelenskyy alleged the limits were a “planned operation” to limit Ukraine’s ability to use interceptor systems against Russian drone attacks. Access has since been restored.
Mr Campion said the immediate response should not be to create a European replica of Starlink, which relies on a vast satellite network owned and operated by a commercial provider.
“We don’t need to go to space to do this right now,” he said.
“Otherwise, I think the risk is we will default to trying to recreate Starlink, and it’s going to take us 5 years.
“And it’s 5 years too late.”
TERASi’s proposed alternative is based on equipment owned by the military using it, rather than a subscription to a third-party satellite service.
The company stresses that it is not selling a subscription service but hardware. Customers buy the equipment outright, giving them full control and ownership of their infrastructure.
The company’s RU1 is a lightweight, pocket-sized radio unit which takes in data, boosts the signal and sends it through the air in a narrow, laser-like beam. By pointing two RU1 units at each other, users can form a secure wireless link designed to be harder to intercept or disrupt.
Mr Campion said the system can be connected to platforms already owned by armed forces, including moving vehicles and uncrewed systems in the air and on the ground.
TERASi is adapting the technology from fixed installations for use on the move.
"We’re trying to say: 'hey, these are sovereign capabilities, not something we can sit and control'."
The point, he said, is not that one system can solve every communications problem, but that forces should have alternatives if a satellite service is restricted, slowed or switched off.
Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating SpaceX's terms. Neither Musk nor the US government, which operates Starshield using Starlink technology, have taken responsibility for imposing the speed curbs.
LBC has contacted the White House for comment.