An estimated 3.9 million people remain displaced inside Ukraine, while some 3 million homes have been destroyed or damaged since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

Winters can drop to -20C in some parts of Ukraine. Picture: Insulate Ukraine

By Alice Padgett

Millions of Ukrainians are facing another winter with damaged homes and disrupted power supplies - as temperatures plunge to -20C.

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For many families on the frontline, broken windows and damaged walls expose their homes to freezing temperatures. Those most at risk include the elderly, the disabled and families unable to leave because they have no money, relatives to rely on or animals they cannot take with them. Greater Good Charities is racing to help families in southern and eastern Ukraine keep the winter cold out, delivering shatterproof emergency windows to homes hit by blasts. An estimated 3.9 million people remain displaced inside Ukraine, while some 3 million homes have been destroyed or damaged since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. Martyna Maciejewska, Senior Manager of Field Operations at Greater Good Charities, told LBC: "During winter, our main focus is to keep people warm in their houses." Read More: 'Trapped in hell': Ukrainian troops drop food parcels to civilians facing famine in town blockaded by Russia Read More: Ukrainian children as young as seven 'forced to play Russian wargames' in summer camps

Aftermath of a drone attack in Donetsk. Picture: Reuters

The charity has provided more than 7,600 emergency windows since the full-scale invasion, working with Insulate Ukraine, a partnership of Ukrainian and UK engineers. The panels are transparent and shatterproof, offering an alternative to the tarpaulins and plywood often used after nearby explosions blast out conventional windows. Even when a home is not directly hit, blasts can shatter windows, she said. Conventional replacement glass can be unaffordable and may be destroyed again in a subsequent attack. By the end of the year, Greater Good Charities expects to provide a further 1,000 installed emergency windows, alongside 1,000 self-install kits for communities too dangerous for teams to reach. Ms Maciejewska said the charity’s priority is Kherson, although requests are also coming from Nikopol and other communities along the river. “Most of the people who are staying in the remote areas, the frontline areas, are people who don't really have another choice,” she said.

A new window being installed in a tower block. Picture: Insulate Ukraine

The shatterproof windows being processed by Greater Good Charities. Picture: Greater Good Charities

“They stay there because they don't have resources to relocate.” She recalled one woman in Kherson caring for her husband, who is disabled and has several illnesses. The woman told aid workers: “Where would I go with him? Like, I have nowhere to go. We have a very small pension.” Greater Good Charities has also delivered more than 12 million meals since the invasion began, through monthly food kits, food banks and community kitchens. Food has become one of the most pressing needs as prices rise, supply chains are disrupted and shops in frontline areas close or become unreachable. “Food is always a priority,” Ms Maciejewska said. She added that the charity sometimes delivers supplies door-to-door so elderly or less mobile residents do not have to travel to collection points or carry heavy parcels home. The organisation also provides pet food, saying some families would otherwise share their own emergency food supplies with animals. “For many of these people, pets are their comfort, like sometimes the only family they have,” Ms Maciejewska said.

For families whose homes have been damaged by war, the cold can be life-threatening. . Picture: Insulate Ukraine