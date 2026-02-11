‘What could be more frightening than doing nothing?’ Inside Ukraine’s all-female drone war, where young women turn grief, rage and stolen futures into weapons on the frontline. Picture: LBC

By David Kirichenko

Yuliia Didenko did not grow up planning a military career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

But when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she says, the choice eventually became unavoidable. “I had no fear,” she said. “What could be more frightening than realizing that while Russians are killing and torturing Ukrainians, I am resting at home?” Didenko, 21, who goes by the call sign “Tysha,” is a reconnaissance drone operator in Ukraine’s 413th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Ukraine’s military said more than 70,000 women were serving at the start of 2025, including roughly 5,500 in combat roles. In November, one Ukrainian servicewomen said around 20,000 women were serving in combat roles. Until recent reforms, Ukrainian women were formally barred from most combat roles, restrictions that were only fully lifted after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. While women still make up a small share of the force, their numbers have risen sharply since before the invasion, and they now serve across nearly every specialty. Some joined after their husbands were killed in the war; others enlisted to avenge loved ones lost to the invading army. Read more: Zelenskyy reveals US deadline for end of Russia-Ukraine war Read more: Watch: Moment Ukrainian F-16 blasts Russian Shahed drone out of the sky with onboard cannon

‘What could be more frightening than staying home?’ Yuliia Didenko chose war, revenge and the front line when Russia left her no other choice. Picture: Supplied

That shift has begun to take institutional form on the battlefield. Ukraine’s National Guard recently deployed its first all-female FPV drone strike crew, a unit operating entirely without men. The team drives its own vehicles, assembles its own munitions and conducts live attack missions along the front. Commanders said the unit emerged after concluding some female operators performed better when freed from constant scrutiny in mixed-gender teams. Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have also fielded all-female strike units, including the “Harpies,” which recently received a customised Vampire bomber drone developed specifically for women operators. Read more: 'No days off for heroes’: Ukrainian combat medics on leave in London leap into action to save crash victim

Didenko is part of that shift, one that is increasingly visible at the front. She joined the army in 2024 after two years of volunteering and self-reproach. “For two years I blamed myself for doing too little,” she said. “I knew I could do more. Becoming part of the armed forces felt like a second wind.” Her path to the front began well before she put on a uniform. As a teenager, she was drawn to military history, tactics, and training. While still in school, she helped found a civic organisation in her hometown of Bila Tserkva focused on patriotic education for young people. Everything changed on February 24, 2022. That morning, the organisation's leaders were mobilized almost immediately. They asked Didenko, then 17, to take over. “So at 17, I became the head of a civic organization,” she said. Under her leadership, the group raised money for the military, organised training sessions, ran first-aid courses, and supported units at the front. Today, nearly all of its members are serving in the armed forces. Some were wounded and discharged and now train younger recruits. “My convictions, my principles, and my love for Ukraine left me no other choice,” she said. “I should have mobilised earlier than 2024.” Didenko now serves as a reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator. Her job is to prepare the drone and equipment, study routes, plan missions, guide the aircraft into reconnaissance zones, complete the task, and bring the drone back safely.

It is technical work, but also risky. And for women, she said, it comes with additional challenges. “Armour and clothing don’t take female anatomy into account,” she said. “Honestly, they don’t really take male anatomy into account either.” She bought most of her gear herself or relied on female volunteers who specialise in equipping women soldiers. “I am incredibly grateful to them,” she said. “It’s important that women support one another.” Ukrainian servicewomen were previously issued uniforms and body armor designed for men, a mismatch that many said affected mobility and safety. Ukraine’s military plans to begin issuing female-specific body armor this year, following the approval of interim anatomical padding and women’s underwear, as part of efforts to adapt standard equipment to female soldiers while maintaining protection standards. Until recently, Didenko was the youngest in her unit. Her fellow soldiers adapted quickly, she said, becoming “like older brothers.” Younger servicemen tended to accept her more easily. Older ones sometimes saw her as a daughter. “In those cases, you have to prove that you’re the same combat unit as they are,” she said. She said sexism exists, but it is not the norm. “It depends on individual people,” she said. “The most important thing is not to be afraid to stand up for yourself.” Didenko does not talk about promotions or military careers. She says she has no interest in climbing the ranks. “I just want to do my job well and be useful,” she said. Her motivation, she added, is deeply personal. “It’s revenge for friends and loved ones taken by the Russians,” she said. “Revenge for stolen time, opportunities, and dreams.”