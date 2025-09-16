Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukraine’s allies to develop a “joint European air defence system” as Russia continues to bombard the embattled nation.

"This is precisely the kind of aerial terror against which Ukraine is calling for joint defence - so that no one has to scramble combat aircraft in haste and feel Russia's pressure on their borders," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President pointed towards Russia’s "provocations against our partners", in reference to the Kremlin’s recent violation of Polish airspace.

Mr Zelenskyy made the call after Russia bombarded the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, injuring at least 13 people, including two children.

"Now is the time to implement the joint protection of our European skies with a multi-layered air defence system. All the technologies for this are already in place.

"What is needed are investments and determination – strong actions and decisions from all our partners."

Calling for more pressure to be placed on Vladimir Putin, Mr Zelenskyy added: “The only reason Russia can afford all this is because it does not feel pain.

“Until Russia feels truly significant losses – above all economic losses – it will continue to avoid genuine diplomacy and ending the war.

“It is crucial that the world respond to every strike. It is crucial that Europe, the United States, the G7, and the G20 do not grant Russia time – time for war.

“Strong sanctions are needed. Strong tariffs on Russian trade are needed. Strong protection of life is needed.”

Speaking on Monday, Mr Zelenskyy added: "Putin's doing everything he can to avoid sanctions, to prevent US and Trump from putting sanctions on him, and if you keep postponing applying sanctions any further, then the Russians will be better prepared."

"He should have received a setback in this war and stop," he told Sky News.

"But instead, he received de-isolation. He got the photos with President Trump.

"He received public dialogue, and I think this opens the doors for Putin into some other summits and formats, because that's how it is, and we see that, we observe this, and I don't think he paid anything for it."