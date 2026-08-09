Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said up to 50,000 North Korean soldiers will be deployed in Russia to fight for Pyongyang's ally, while calling on South Korea to provide support for its air defence.

Zelenskyy said on X on Saturday that "a decision has been made for 30,000 to 50,000 North Koreans to be deployed on the territory of Russia".

He said Kyiv had found some North Korean missiles in Ukraine's territory, without disclosing their locations.

"It is absolutely clear that North Korea will continue to build its experience in modern warfare, receive licenses from Russia, and receive all kinds of military tools from them," he said.

Urging Seoul to have closer cooperation with Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine "would very much like to receive support from South Korea in an area where we have a shortage", referring to its air defence systems.

"We are ready to work on the Drone Deal and other areas as well," he said, adding that Ukrainian diplomats "are in contact" with Seoul to push potential deals.

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