The Ukrainian leader was followed by Benjamin Netanyahu who also met with Trump

The two leaders met at the White House on Tuesday. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the White House where he thanked President Trump for his efforts in helping Ukraine.

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Mr Zelenskyy said the meeting had been "good". Picture: X

He wrote on X: A good meeting with President Trump at the Oval Office. "Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of Ukraine. "The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help. "We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated. Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication. I am grateful to the United States for its firm support." Shortly after Mr Zelenskyy's departure from the Oval Office, Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived for his turn to meet with the president.

The pair discussed "licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help" Ukraine. Picture: X

Trump previously said his relationship with the Ukrainian leader had improved after the pair had an uncomfortable meeting last February. The sit-down descended into chaos with tempers flaring, and the Trump administration accused of unprofessional and "bullying" conduct. "Have you said thank you once?" Mr Vance shot at Mr Zelenskyy, adding: "It's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media." Mr Trump claimed that Mr Zelenskyy was "gambling with World War Three". The Ukrainian president left early and did not agree a deal to sign over mineral rights to the US in exchange for ongoing support.

Netanyahu Arrives at the White House. Picture: Alamy