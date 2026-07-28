Zelenskyy thanks Trump for helping to 'protect the lives of Ukrainians' in 'good' White House meeting
The Ukrainian leader was followed by Benjamin Netanyahu who also met with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the White House where he thanked President Trump for his efforts in helping Ukraine.
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The Ukrainian President arrived in Washington earlier on Tuesday and met with Trump who he thanked for helping to "protect the lives of Ukrainians".
The Ukrainian leader also expressed his sympathies following the death of senator Lindsey Graham.
All 100 members of the US Senate have been invited to a meeting on Tuesday evening with Mr Zelenskyy while he is in Washington for the funeral of Mr Graham, two Senate aides have said.
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He wrote on X: A good meeting with President Trump at the Oval Office.
"Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of Ukraine.
"The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help.
"We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated. Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication. I am grateful to the United States for its firm support."
Shortly after Mr Zelenskyy's departure from the Oval Office, Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived for his turn to meet with the president.
Trump previously said his relationship with the Ukrainian leader had improved after the pair had an uncomfortable meeting last February.
The sit-down descended into chaos with tempers flaring, and the Trump administration accused of unprofessional and "bullying" conduct.
"Have you said thank you once?" Mr Vance shot at Mr Zelenskyy, adding: "It's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media."
Mr Trump claimed that Mr Zelenskyy was "gambling with World War Three".
The Ukrainian president left early and did not agree a deal to sign over mineral rights to the US in exchange for ongoing support.
One of the aides said the Senate was expected to begin voting soon on a bill to impose sanctions on Russia that was championed by Mr Graham.
The legislation had been pending for about a year before Mr Graham's sudden death this month. It is meant to cut revenues from the sale of Russia's energy for its war on Ukraine.
It comes after Mr Zelenskyy visited a naval base in Portsmouth on Monday to meet with Andy Burnham.
The Prime Minister told him: "Volodymyr, you are the first leader I have welcomed in person since taking office, and that is no accident.
"It is intended to send a very clear message: we are with Ukraine 100%, I am personally with you 100%, and I will honour every commitment this country has made to Ukraine in full."