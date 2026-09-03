Ukraine's navy hits Russian vessel in Sochi
Ukraine's navy said the Nefrit vessel activities constituted 'direct support for the enemy's war economy'
Ukraine’s navy announced that it has hit a Russian vessel in the Black Sea port city of Sochi – claiming it had been helping Russia with the war.
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The Nefrit vessel is supporting Moscow's oil and gas operations, servicing offshore facilities, performing underwater engineering work, and transporting cargo and personnel, the navy claimed on Telegram.
It said that the vessel’s activities constituted "direct support for the enemy's war economy".
This comes as Vladimir Putin has hinted at the chance of a peace agreement in Ukraine - but doubled down on claims Kyiv is responsible for “state terrorism”.
Speaking on Thursday, the Russian President said a number of countries including the US and China were ready to support a peace settlement.
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But he said: "Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict - Russia and Ukraine. This is the correct approach."
“Yet, we are grateful to everyone attempting to contribute to a settlement. Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is," Putin added in his speech at an economic forum in Russia's far east.
He also reiterated his accusation that Ukrainian warnings about risks to planes in Russian airspace amount to "state terrorism".
Putin claimed earlier this week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning to airlines that Ukrainian drones would effectively shut down Russian airspace sounded like "state terrorism".
He warned that Moscow would find a way to respond if it happened.
Speaking at a news conference after a summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said it was not possible to negotiate with "terrorists".
He also said, however, that Moscow was open to talks aimed at ending, rather than freezing, the war, and restated its willingness to talk to US President Donald Trump's envoys.
"If someone makes, or can make, a tangible contribution to this process, we are all in favour," Putin said.
"The only thing we would want to avoid is the process spinning its wheels pointlessly. However, if someone is capable of bringing something positive to these negotiations - which, as we understand it, are currently somewhat frozen - then, generally speaking, we are not opposed."
Putin specifically acknowledged that Ukrainian drone strikes had caused damage to Russian oil refineries, although without referring to widespread fuel shortages that have resulted from those attacks.
But he said that the level of protection had improved, and "we only have 10% of our refineries left to repair".
Putin has also rejected reports that Russia is running out of troops on the battlefield, claiming there are no scenarios in which Russia would need to order a new mobilisation for the war in Ukraine.
He had already dismissed speculation about a new mobilisation earlier this week, calling such reports "utter nonsense" and an "information attack" against Russia.