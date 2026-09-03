Ukraine's navy said the Nefrit vessel activities constituted 'direct support for the enemy's war economy'

Ukraine's navy claimed the vessel's activities constituted supporting Russia. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Ukraine’s navy announced that it has hit a Russian vessel in the Black Sea port city of Sochi – claiming it had been helping Russia with the war.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to a peace agreement in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

But he said: "Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict - Russia and Ukraine. This is the correct approach." “Yet, we are grateful to everyone attempting to contribute to a settlement. Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is," Putin added in his speech at an economic forum in Russia's far east. He also reiterated his accusation that Ukrainian warnings about risks to planes in Russian airspace amount to "state terrorism". Putin claimed earlier this week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning to airlines that Ukrainian drones would effectively shut down Russian airspace sounded like "state terrorism". He warned that Moscow would find a way to respond if it happened.

Putin claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning to airlines that Ukrainian drones would effectively shut down Russian airspace sounded like "state terrorism". Picture: Alamy