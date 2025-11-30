Russia launched a fresh wave of strikes on Ukraine’s capital on Sunday morning, killing at least one person, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Mr Zelenskyy added Russia launched at least 122 drones at Ukraine on Sunday morning alone.

At least 19 people were injured when Russian drone strikes hit residential buildings in Vyshhorod, on Kyiv's outskirts

It comes as Ukraine’s delegation arrived in the United States for its latest round of peace talks with the Trump administration, as Mr Zelenskyy’s government desperately seeks a deal that won’t favour Russia.

The latest assault on Kyiv came as Ukrainian peace negotiators are due to meet their US counterparts in America this weekend, according to an official in Ukraine's presidential administration.

A US delegation is then expected to travel to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the second half of next week.

US President Donald Trump last week released a plan for ending the nearly four-year war.

The 28-point proposal heavily favoured Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to quickly engage with American negotiators.

European leaders, fearing for their own future facing Russian aggression, scrambled to steer the negotiations towards accommodating their concerns.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that his plan to end the war had been "fine-tuned" and that he is sending envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia to meet Mr Putin and army secretary Dan Driscoll to meet Ukrainian officials.

He suggested he could eventually meet Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskyy, but not until further progress has been made in negotiations.

It comes after Ukraine’s navy targeted two oil tankers from Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” on Friday, officials say.

The vessels, named Kairos and Virat, were fired at off the coast of Turkey and were both flagged to the Gambia.