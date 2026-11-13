A Ukrainian drone has hit a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland, the Finnish military said on Thursday.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine exchange attacks on capitals as US envoys land in Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin

Ukraine has been sending waves of military drones towards Russia's northwest Leningrad region, which includes the city of St Petersburg as well as the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, a major export outlet for commodities such as oil and grain.

Finland is not under any immediate military threat, the spokesperson added. The defence forces declined to provide further details about the location or timing of the incident, or how it was detected.

“The Finnish Defence Forces detected... a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland area and has monitored the development of the situation," a spokesperson for the Nordic country's military said in an emailed statement.

The attack forced the vessel to return to port, according to reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it targeted the Naro-Fominsk in a drone attack on a Russian oil depot in the Baltic Sea.

Some Ukrainian drones have strayed into the airspace of Finland and the Baltic region, leading to fears that the war is spilling over into NATO countries that border Russia and its ally Belarus.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania early on Wednesday issued warnings to citizens to take shelter due to drones in their airspace, and NATO scrambled warplanes in response.

The Gulf of Finland is a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia that extends eastwards to St Petersburg.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's military said that its drones had struck Russia's major Baltic port of Ust-Luga, a key point for shipment of oil products, triggering a fire and damaging part of its tank network.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of drone strikes on the port's oil infrastructure, the tank network suffered the most damage," Ukraine's General Staff said on Telegram, noting five tanks had sustained damage, on Wednesday.

It comes as reports emerge that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to expand the next round of talks to include European nations as Washington works toward the war's "largest prisoner exchange."

The remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed news of European presence at the next round of the US-brokered peace talks, saying he hoped the agenda would include efforts towards ceasefires and defusing the conflict.

"We are also working toward what would be the largest prisoner exchange of the war, potentially reuniting thousands of people with their families," US Envoy Jared Kushner wrote on X, without giving details of the deal.

Expansion of the next round of talks with European partners would allow the tackling of "broader postwar European security arrangements alongside the territorial issues between Ukraine and Russia," Kushner said.

Washington was encouraged by the progress made, he said, but added that significant differences remained.

Zelenskyy, speaking after talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Kushner, said it was important that the process had resumed, following this week's round of talks in Abu Dhabi - the first in nine months.