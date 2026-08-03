Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region where Gelendzhik and the nearby village which was struck is located, said the Ukrainian attack had targeted civilian infrastructure and called what had happened a tragedy.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which like Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians.

Unverified video posted on social media showed a Ukrainian drone slamming into a beach area at the village followed by a loud explosion.

Russia said on Monday that seven people, including three children, had been killed and 40 injured at its Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik, branding it an attack on civilains.

💥 Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone that was headed toward a military target over a crowded beach in Gelendzhik, between Anapa and Tuapse on the Black Sea. At least 6 Russians dead and another dozen injured. pic.twitter.com/LYVe5ql3Ty

"The death toll in (the village of) Arkhipo-Osipovka has risen to four following drone debris, with a further 10 peopleinjured," local authorities said in a statement.

"On the governor’s instructions, a specialist disastermedicine team has been dispatched to the scene. Two adults and one child have been taken to hospital".

The attack comes after vast plumes of smoke visible for miles around bellowed into the sky after Ukrainian drones struck a vast warehouse belonging to Russian retailer Wildberries.

The company, whose warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks, said firefighters were working at the scene of the latest blaze in the Vladimir region.

It said logistics operations had been rerouted to other facilities to ensure deliveries and shipments continued as usual.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said that the warehouses were "involved in providing the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment and other gear".

Alexander Avdeyev, the regional governor, said a young man had received a non-life-threatening head wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital.

A woman who lived nearby had also suffered what he described as minor injuries to one of her legs.

Ukraine has attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in an attempt to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy often described as Russia's version of Amazon.