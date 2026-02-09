By EJ Ward

Newly released footage shows a Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighter jet destroying a Russian-launched Shahed-136 attack drone using its onboard cannon, offering a rare look at close-range air defence in action.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The video, which shows an F-16 operated by the 107th Separate Aviation Wing, captures the moment the American-built jet lines up the slow-moving target and opens fire with its 20mm M61A1 Vulcan. The target was identified as a Shahed-136, an Iranian-designed drone used extensively by Russia in long-range attacks against Ukrainian cities, infrastructure and air defence systems. The aircraft involved was an F-16 Fighting Falcon, recently introduced into Ukrainian service following the transfer of Western aircraft and the completion of pilot training programmes. While F-16s are typically used with air-to-air missiles, the footage shows the aircraft employing its internal gun to engage a slow-moving aerial target. Ukrainian forces continue to intercept Shahed drones on a regular basis as part of layered air defence operations, using a combination of fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missile systems and ground-based air defence units. Read more: Zelenskyy reveals US deadline for end of Russia-Ukraine war Read more: Russia’s hackers have the UK in their sights as the Kremlin steps up cyber war, experts tell LBC

On Sunday a Russian airstrike on a residential area in eastern Ukraine killed one person and wounded two, officials said. The attack came after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the US has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach a peace deal. The strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region caused a fire in a nine-story apartment block, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. Russia also struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Poltava region overnight into Sunday, Serhii Koretskyi, chief executive of Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz, said. Russia has hammered Ukraine's power grid, especially in winter, throughout the nearly four-year-old war. It aims to weaken the Ukrainian will to resist in a strategy that Kyiv officials call "weaponising winter".