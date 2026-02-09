Watch the moment Ukrainian F-16 blasts Russian Shahed drone out of the sky with onboard cannon
Newly released footage shows a Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighter jet destroying a Russian-launched Shahed-136 attack drone using its onboard cannon, offering a rare look at close-range air defence in action.

The video, which shows an F-16 operated by the 107th Separate Aviation Wing, captures the moment the American-built jet lines up the slow-moving target and opens fire with its 20mm M61A1 Vulcan.
The target was identified as a Shahed-136, an Iranian-designed drone used extensively by Russia in long-range attacks against Ukrainian cities, infrastructure and air defence systems.
The aircraft involved was an F-16 Fighting Falcon, recently introduced into Ukrainian service following the transfer of Western aircraft and the completion of pilot training programmes.
While F-16s are typically used with air-to-air missiles, the footage shows the aircraft employing its internal gun to engage a slow-moving aerial target.
Ukrainian forces continue to intercept Shahed drones on a regular basis as part of layered air defence operations, using a combination of fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missile systems and ground-based air defence units.
On Sunday a Russian airstrike on a residential area in eastern Ukraine killed one person and wounded two, officials said.
The attack came after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the US has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach a peace deal.
The strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region caused a fire in a nine-story apartment block, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.
Russia also struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Poltava region overnight into Sunday, Serhii Koretskyi, chief executive of Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz, said.
Russia has hammered Ukraine's power grid, especially in winter, throughout the nearly four-year-old war. It aims to weaken the Ukrainian will to resist in a strategy that Kyiv officials call "weaponising winter".
My Zelensky told reporters on Friday the US has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach a deal to end the war. If the June deadline is not met, the Trump administration will likely put pressure on both sides, he added.
"The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule," Mr Zelensky said.
"And they say that they want to do everything by June. And they will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events."
He said the US proposed holding the next round of trilateral talks next week in their country for the first time, likely in Miami.
"We confirmed our participation," he added.
The latest deadline follows US-brokered trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi that produced no breakthrough as the sides cling to mutually exclusive demands.
Russia is pressing Ukraine to withdraw from the Donbas, where fighting remains intense - a condition Kyiv says it will never accept.