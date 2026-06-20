Ukraine's President was stripped of Poland's highest state honour, the Order of the White Eagle, over Kyiv's decision to name a military unit after controversial World War Two fighters

Zelensky was presented with the Order of the White Eagle by then-President Andrzej Duda in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff has renounced a Polish state medal after President Karol Nawrocki stripped the Ukrainian President of Poland's top honour over a historical dispute.

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The move by Kyrylo Budanov threatens to deepen a diplomatic rift between the close strategic partners as Kyiv rallies allies to push Russia to end its war on Ukraine. Vasyl Bodnar, Kyiv’s envoy in Warsaw, has also handed back the Order of Merit. President Nawrocki said on Friday he was revoking the Order of the White Eagle from Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he renamed a military unit in honour of World War Two-era Ukrainian insurgents blamed for massacring Poles. Read More: Moscow in flames as oil refinery roof blown off as Ukraine hits Russia with 555 drones in biggest strike since war started Read More: Italy PM Meloni 'astonished' by Trump’s claims she begged him for a photo

Mr Budanov said he was renouncing the Golden Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, awarded to him last year, to protest against a move he described as "a gift" for Russia. "Our nations have long-standing relations and different pages of history - both heroic and tragic," he posted on social media. "However, this should be an occasion for deep reflection, not crude political speculation." Mr Bodnar called Nawrocki’s decision “historically unjust,” saying it was seen in Ukraine as a painful gesture toward the entire nation at a time when the country was under Russian missile and drone attacks. President Nawrocki's decision looked likely to unleash a severe diplomatic crisis between the neighbours just days ahead of a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in the Polish city of Gdansk. "At this point, I would like to emphasise: this decision is not directed against the Ukrainian people. It does not signify a change in the strategic direction of Polish security policy, Mr Nawrocki said in a statement.

Nie możemy zapomnieć o naszej historii. Niech żyje Polska! pic.twitter.com/AvEiAnAR9b — Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) June 19, 2026

While Warsaw is a strong supporter of Kyiv's war effort, public sentiment towards Ukraine has become more and more negative in recent years due to weariness with refugees, disputes over grain imports and the legacy of the World War Two massacres. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the decision a "strategic error". "We regret that instead of looking for solutions, the Polish side decided to escalate this conflict to an unacceptable and inappropriate level," he wrote on Facebook. "No president of another country is going to dictate our history to us." Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a political opponent of Nawrocki who had sought to defuse the dispute, called for both presidents to cool emotions late on Friday. "The conflict between Poland and Ukraine delights Putin and shocks our allies. The task of Presidents Zelenskyy and Nawrocki is to calm emotions, not to stoke tensions. The front line runs elsewhere," he wrote in a post on X.

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki (left) said the decision would not impact Warsaw's support for Kyiv against Russia. Picture: Getty