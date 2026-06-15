By Jacob Paul

Two Ukrainian stooges for a Russian-speaking taskmaster have been found guilty over a series of arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

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A car and a house connected to Sir Keir Starmer were set on fire in Kentish Town, north London, in May last year. Ukrainians Roman Lavrynovych, 22, and Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, a Romanian national born in Ukraine, were found guilty of plotting to damage property after a jury deliberated for seven-and-a-half hours. Co-defendant Petro Pochynok, 35, was cleared of the same charge. Mr Justice Neil Garnham remanded the defendants into custody ahead of a sentencing hearing on Friday An anonymous Telegram entity known as El Money tasked the “criminal proxies” with carrying out the attacks, jurors heard. Read more: Arson attacks on Starmer property 'plotted by Russian-speaking ‘El Money' contact,' court hears Read more: Starmer announces social media ban for under-16s, in move branded 'fantastic' by bereaved parents

Roman Lavrynovych. Picture: PA

Over five days, police were called to fires at a house in north London connected to Starmer, another at a property nearby where he used to live and his sister-in-law still does, and to a blaze involving a Toyota car that also used to ​belong to the British leader. In the early hours of May 8 last year, a Toyota Rav4 car which once belonged to Sir Keir was burnt out in Kentish Town. Days later, there were two more attacks on houses in north London connected to the Prime Minister, including a house he still owns which is occupied by his sister-in-law and her family. They were asleep in their beds when Lavrynovych set fire to the doorway in the early hours of the morning, potentially cutting off a route of escape.

Property linked to Sir Keir was set on fire in May last year. Picture: Reuters

Stanislav Carpiuc. Picture: PA/Met Police