Skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych said he feels "empty" after learning of the ban just an hour before he was set to compete.

Mykhailo Heraskevych, the father of Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych, in tears after his son was banned from competing. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The father of Vladyslav Heraskevych was pictured in tears after his son was disqualified from the Winter Olympics following his vow to wear a “helmet of memory” in honour of those killed in the Ukrainian war.

An emotional Mykhailo Heraskevych was seen being consoled by his son's coach after learning of the ban just an hour before the skeleton star was due to hit the track in Milano Cortina. Vladyslav Heraskevych said he felt “emptiness” following the row over the helmet, which features pictures of people killed in the war with Russia. “It’s hard to say or put into words. It’s emptiness,” he wrote on X, adding: “This is price of our dignity.” The athlete was banned after the International Olympic Committee ruled the helmet to be in contravention of regulations surrounding political statements in the field of play. Heraskevych vowed not to compromise on the issue, but less than an hour before the event was due to begin, the IOC announced he would not be permitted to compete. The athlete said: “As I understand, here we have channels who have some TV rights.

Skeleton - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 6. Picture: Getty

Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych takes part in the skeleton men's training session wearing the helmet. Picture: Getty