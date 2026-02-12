Ukrainian Olympics star's father in tears after athlete disqualified from competition over helmet row
Skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych said he feels "empty" after learning of the ban just an hour before he was set to compete.
The father of Vladyslav Heraskevych was pictured in tears after his son was disqualified from the Winter Olympics following his vow to wear a “helmet of memory” in honour of those killed in the Ukrainian war.
An emotional Mykhailo Heraskevych was seen being consoled by his son's coach after learning of the ban just an hour before the skeleton star was due to hit the track in Milano Cortina.
Vladyslav Heraskevych said he felt “emptiness” following the row over the helmet, which features pictures of people killed in the war with Russia.
“It’s hard to say or put into words. It’s emptiness,” he wrote on X, adding: “This is price of our dignity.”
The athlete was banned after the International Olympic Committee ruled the helmet to be in contravention of regulations surrounding political statements in the field of play.
Heraskevych vowed not to compromise on the issue, but less than an hour before the event was due to begin, the IOC announced he would not be permitted to compete.
The athlete said: “As I understand, here we have channels who have some TV rights.
"I believe we had a final training run and I encourage you to put it on screen after races finished, after others get their moment, after the last sled, put my final training run on the screen.
"Just to honour athletes pictured on this helmet.
“I believe they deserve this moment. Certainly I do not get my moment at this Olympics, despite I would say pretty good results in the training runs. I really believe we could be among the medallists today and tomorrow, but we will not be able to race.”
Heraskevych was offered a compromise by the IOC of wearing a black armband but he felt strongly his helmet was within regulations.
He said: “I believe we didn’t violate any rules. In the press conference, it was told to me that I violated Rule 50 (of the Olympic Charter). Here we have rule regarding expression, so it’s not Rule 50. I believe it’s Rule 40.
“I see big inconsistencies in decisions, in the wording, in the press conferences of the IOC, and I believe it’s the biggest problem that it’s inconsistent.
“I believe strictly in the ISBF (International Skeleton & Bobsleigh Federation), and the IOC understands I’m not violating any rules. Also, what (is) painful is that it looks like discrimination because athletes were already expressing themselves.”
Heraskevych now plans to escalate his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, adding: “I believe we need to continue to fight for our rights.
“I told you from day one that I do not agree with what the IOC says to us, so probably we will prepare a CAS case and we will defend our rights in CAS.”