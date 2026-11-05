Arseniy Yatsenyuk's comments come after at least 25 flights were disrupted by hoax bomb threats across Europe.

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine, Arseniy Yatsenyuk. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

The former Prime Minister of Ukraine has told LBC he believes “it was the Russians who tried to sabotage the airlines” following a spate of bomb threats on European flights.

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'Mr Yatsenyuk, thank you very much -'



'It was Russia that sabotaged the airlines!'



Former Ukrainian PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk is eager to tell @AndrewMarr9 who he thinks is behind the hoax bomb threats that grounded flights across Europe. pic.twitter.com/G50pXlYwVX — LBC (@LBC) November 5, 2026

It comes after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander refused to say who exactly was behind the bomb hoax when asked outright by Andrew. She told him: “I can tell you on the basis of the discussions that I have had about this issue, no type of involvement of that nature has been shared with me. I'm aware of nothing of that sort…. I have not been informed of any involvement of state actors in this.” Earlier today a radical Russian far-right group, Male State, took credit for at least two of the bomb threats in Europe this morning. The organisation allegedly sent an email to three Italian airports stating that they will "turn the skies red" because of the "feminist regime".

Mr Yatsenyuk also told Andrew that the Republican Party's electoral mauling in the US midterms means that President Trump is a “lame duck”, but warned he could become a “lame tiger." Asked by Andrew if he believed the Kremlin would be pressured into a peace deal before the next US Presidential election in 2028, he said: "It depends...President Trump is quite unpredictable, some folks say he is unreliable but it is really difficult to predict what kind of actions he is going to take. "But once again, there is breathing space for all of us and we still need to use this as a chance: first - to get additional support for Ukraine. "There is no doubt that right now Americans will be more focused on their domestic political issues… but around 70% of Americans support Ukraine."

Mr Yatsenyuk also told Andrew that the Republican Party's electoral mauling in the US midterms means that President Trump is a “lame duck”,. Picture: MANDEL NGAN/Getty