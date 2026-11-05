Former Ukrainian PM says 'it was the Russians who tried to sabotage the airlines' after dozens diverted due to bomb threats
Arseniy Yatsenyuk's comments come after at least 25 flights were disrupted by hoax bomb threats across Europe.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The former Prime Minister of Ukraine has told LBC he believes “it was the Russians who tried to sabotage the airlines” following a spate of bomb threats on European flights.
Listen to this article
Arseniy Yatsenyuk's comments come after at least 25 flights were disrupted by hoax bomb threats across Europe.
This includes flights to European cities that departed from UK airports such as London Stansted, Newcastle and Glasgow.
Speaking on Tonight With Andrew Marr, Mr Yatsenyuk said Russia was behind the bomb threats, after several flights had to make emergency landings on Tuesday.
"It was the Russians who actually tried to sabotage the airlines, that’s what they’ve done in the UK, in Salisbury, and Litvinenko [the Kremlin critic who was poisoned in the UK in 2006]" he told Andrew.
Read more: Travellers affected by bomb threat disruption ‘unlikely’ to receive compensation as Transport Secretary reassures public over safety
Read more: 'Turn the skies red': Radical right-wing Russian misogynistic hate group claims responsibility for flight bomb threats
'Mr Yatsenyuk, thank you very much -'— LBC (@LBC) November 5, 2026
'It was Russia that sabotaged the airlines!'
Former Ukrainian PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk is eager to tell @AndrewMarr9 who he thinks is behind the hoax bomb threats that grounded flights across Europe. pic.twitter.com/G50pXlYwVX
It comes after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander refused to say who exactly was behind the bomb hoax when asked outright by Andrew.
She told him: “I can tell you on the basis of the discussions that I have had about this issue, no type of involvement of that nature has been shared with me. I'm aware of nothing of that sort…. I have not been informed of any involvement of state actors in this.”
Earlier today a radical Russian far-right group, Male State, took credit for at least two of the bomb threats in Europe this morning.
The organisation allegedly sent an email to three Italian airports stating that they will "turn the skies red" because of the "feminist regime".
Mr Yatsenyuk also told Andrew that the Republican Party's electoral mauling in the US midterms means that President Trump is a “lame duck”, but warned he could become a “lame tiger."
Asked by Andrew if he believed the Kremlin would be pressured into a peace deal before the next US Presidential election in 2028, he said: "It depends...President Trump is quite unpredictable, some folks say he is unreliable but it is really difficult to predict what kind of actions he is going to take.
"But once again, there is breathing space for all of us and we still need to use this as a chance: first - to get additional support for Ukraine.
"There is no doubt that right now Americans will be more focused on their domestic political issues… but around 70% of Americans support Ukraine."
Mr Trump’s party was stripped of control of the Senate and the House of Representatives following a string of historic losses in once Republican strongholds.
The midterms were seen as a referendum on Mr Trump, with the scale of the Democrat victory reflecting deep voter discontent over the cost of living, tariffs and high energy prices fuelled by the Iran war he launched with Israel earlier this year.
The Democrats won Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.
They also flipped numerous seats in states including Kentucky, New Jersey, Indiana and North Carolina to regain control of the House for the first time since 2023.
Mr Trump, who has now been branded a “failed lame duck president,” had previously urged people to pretend he was on the voting slip.