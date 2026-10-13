The strikes have fuelled speculation online that Russian bots are behind activity favourable towards far-right political parties

Yandex is heavily involved in Russia's AI development and is sometimes called "Russia's Google". Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Online bot activity has plunged following Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian data centres.

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A drone strike on Yandex data centre in Sasovo. Picture: Reuters

Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, he said: "When we started responding to Russia's operation against our data centres and when our strikes reached Yandex data centres, it suddenly became a little easier to breathe on many social media platforms." "A lot of people, a lot of people noticed it, and there was less hate, less division and fewer provocations because there were fewer bots." "And it's pretty clear where those bots were coming from. "If they disappeared when Yandex went offline, this proves again and again that Europe is not the source of the problems. "Europe is not the one making everything more difficult."

The third Yandex data center hit by drones since Oct 7. Traffic from YANDEX (AS13238) was already ~35% lower after the Sasovo strike, then fell 99% vs. last week at ~00:30 UTC Oct 11, as its Vladimir site shut down, per the company.

Follow along:https://t.co/0rbYydRfID pic.twitter.com/1WrNutrr60 — Cloudflare Radar (@CloudflareRadar) October 12, 2026

The latest drone attack occurred on Sunday, resulting in the complete shutdown of the data centre in the Vladimir region. "Following a drone attack, the infrastructure of the Vladimir data centre was damaged," the company said in a statement published on Telegram. "Operations at the data centre have been completely suspended. The remaining infrastructure resources are unstable and the platform is down." No one was injured in the attack, but some of Yandex's services are currently unavailable to users, the company said. Earlier that week, Yandex data centres in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow, and Sasovo, southeast of Moscow, had been struck by Ukrainian drones. Analysis of Cloudflare Radar data found that automated traffic emerging from Yandex's network plunged by around 94 per cent on Sunday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that the country's strikes had led social media to become less hostile. Picture: Future Publishing/Getty