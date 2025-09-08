Shocking CCTV has captured the moment a Ukrainian refugee was stabbed to death by a homeless man on a train just metres away from horrified passengers.

In the distressing video, suspect Declares Brown Jr, 34, can be seen sitting behind her, appearing restless and unsettled.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, had her throat slit in a ‘random attack’ in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 22.

Iryna was stabbed in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The refugee sat down while listening to headphones, unaware that the suspect had pulled a knife behind her.

After the attack, Brown was seen walking through the train carriages with ‘blood dripping’ from his body.

He was seen ripping his sweatshirt off and running back and forth down the car.

Other people rushed towards the victim trying to help her as she lay bleeding on the floor of the train carriage.

Brown was arrested and charged with first degree murder of Iryna, who fled Ukraine as a war refugee.

A fund has been set up for her family which states: "Tragically, her life was cut short far too soon… This is an irreparable loss for her family."

It said she had “recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning.”