The latest ban comes after South East Water said 2.4 million customers will be affected by restrictions in Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire from Saturday.

A Thames Water van at a site on Whitehall opposite Downing Street - as the ban was announced. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Thames Water, the UK's largest water supplier, has announced it's set to impose a hosepipe ban, with restrictions coming into force later this week.

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Thames Water has said it will introduce the ban, formally known as a Temporary Use Ban (TUB), for all customers whose water is supplied by the firm. The open-ended restrictions are set to come into effect at 12.01am on Thursday, July 23, with restrictions set to affect around 16 million customers across London, Thames Valley and the Home Counties. It comes after more than two million people will be subject to a hosepipe ban amid hot weather. Customers in the affected areas will now face restrictions on water use for non-essential activities, after the firm said current water use was 10 per cent above normal levels - around an extra 100 million litres of water every day. The ban follows what the company describes as "exceptionally dry weather and sustained high water demand". Read more: Why should households face a hosepipe ban while water companies waste gallons every day? writes Shelagh Fogarty Read more: Benefits claimants told to ignore hosepipe ban amid calls of 'two-tier' policy

In a statement, Thames Water said: “A temporary hosepipe ban has been announced for customers who receive their water supply from Thames Water. “We’ve been working around the clock to maintain water supplies, but we now need everyone’s help to reduce non-essential water use. “Customers affected by the ban are expected to follow the restrictions while it remains in place. “The restrictions will remain in place until water levels recover.”

London, UK. 17 July, 2026. A Thames Water van in Whitehall opposite Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the week, South East Water said 2.4 million customers will be affected by temporary restrictions in Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire from Saturday. But the firm is asking customers to cut back water use straight away, telling them not to use hosepipes for their gardens, cars, patios, boats or swimming pools. The ban had been in place just for its customers in Kent. The firm said it has seen a “decline in river levels” and needs to “protect some groundwater sources” after lower than average rainfall, hot weather and high demand for water.

A hosepipe ban will come into force for millions of Brits. Picture: PA

The UK has experienced a long period with no rainfall. Picture: Getty