The mobile cinema was saved from extinction by passionate volunteers and the friends of the British Transport Films employee who managed it. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK’s last remaining cinema carriage has been lovingly restored and will host its first screening in 37 years.

The mobile cinema was saved from extinction by passionate volunteers and the friends of the British Transport Films employee who managed it. Now it is ready to roll camera again on September 13 and 14 for a special Railway 200 celebration. Opened in 1975 by Princess Margaret, the carriage was part of a travelling exhibition train celebrating 150 years of the modern railway. Railway 200's own exhibition train, Inspiration, is currently on a year-long, 60-stop tour of Britain. In his final years, its former manager Alan Willmott feared it would be scrapped, and its history lost forever. But in 2019, volunteers had it moved to Swindon & Cricklade Railway. With the help of Mr Willmott's family friend, Steve Foxon, they embarked on a six-year project to preserve its legacy.

The cinema coach went on to screen British Rail staff training films until 1988 - Alan Willmott, who managed the cinema, demonstrates the projector during its launch in 1975. Picture: PA