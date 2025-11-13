The data from the Office for National Statistics will disappoint Rachel Reeves, showing a slowing economy in the three months to September

Rachel Reeves, UK chancellor of the exchequer poses for photos outside 11 Downing Street ahead of presenting her budget to parliament in London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK economy grew by just 0.1% in the three months to September, with the lower than expected figure set to come as a blow to the Chancellor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Firms in the City of London fed into economic figures showing growth has held at 0.1%. Picture: Alamy

Ms Reeves and the Government had been hopeful that stronger economic growth can help increase tax revenues and support Government spending plans. Slow growth or a stagnant economy over the third quarter present a setback for the Chancellor. Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, has said positive tempo in the economy earlier this year has “tempered” in the second half. He added: “Anticipated weakness in growth is a result of weaker industrial production activity, and primarily weaker oil and manufacturing output. “We expect the construction sector to remain flat on the month, with services activity just about inching higher to end Q3.” Production and manufacturing came under pressure late in the quarter, according to sector PMI data, which flagged an impact from the factory shutdown at Jaguar Land Rover following a major cyber attack. Last week, the Bank of England said the halt to production could have knocked 0.1 percentage points off monthly growth in September.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during the Global Progress Action Summit, at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, London. Picture: Alamy