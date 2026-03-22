Housing Secretary Steve Reed has insisted the UK’s energy strategy is “the right one” and ruled out petrol rationing, as concerns grow over the impact of Middle East tensions on fuel prices.

Speaking to Lewis Goodall on LBC, Mr Reed said there is “no question, as things stand, of rationing of any kind”.

He said households should continue to use fuel as normal, adding that energy bills are set to fall despite the ongoing conflict.

“The Prime Minister himself has been really, really clear. People should continue to buy and use fuel just as they always have been doing,” he said.

“In a couple of weeks’ time… everyone listening to this show is going to see their energy bills go down by an average of £120 — that’s locked in for three months, whatever happens in the Middle East”.

He said the fall in bills was “locked in” because of decisions taken by the Government to create a more stable economic footing, helping the UK “weather storms” caused by global conflicts.

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He repeated there was “no possibility, as things stand, of petrol rationing”, as ministers seek to limit the impact on the wider economy.

Asked whether that position could change, Mr Reed admitted uncertainty over how the conflict could develop. “I don’t know from day to day what’s happening in this war any more than you do,” he said.

However, he stressed the Government is working with allies to de-escalate the situation and minimise any impact on the UK economy.