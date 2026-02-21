A parole board has confirmed Charlea Bronson's latest bid to the parole board will progress to an oral hearing in later this year.

Bronson, who is one of Britain's longest serving prisoners, could be granted the opportunity to make his plea for freedom personally this year.

The hearing would allow for a fuller examination of his eligibility, and forms part of his ninth attempt to seek parole.

The 73-year-old, has spent more than five decades in custody.

He was first jailed in 1974 for armed robbery, repeated violence and hostage-taking resulted in his sentence being increased to life.

In a letter, Bronson wrote he was "forever kept in solitary" and that prison guards won't even remove him from a Category A setting.

"I have to expose this unlawful sentence and treatment. It's now gone on for far to long [sic] its become a total joke."

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury suspends Bishop of Lincoln over safeguarding concerns

Read more: Met contacting Andrew's current and past protection officers over ‘anything they saw or heard’