UK's 'most notorious prisoner' secures parole hearing
Charles Bronson says he plans to "expose [the] unlawful sentence" he has faced half a century behind bars
A parole board has confirmed Charlea Bronson's latest bid to the parole board will progress to an oral hearing in later this year.
Bronson, who is one of Britain's longest serving prisoners, could be granted the opportunity to make his plea for freedom personally this year.
The hearing would allow for a fuller examination of his eligibility, and forms part of his ninth attempt to seek parole.
The 73-year-old, has spent more than five decades in custody.
He was first jailed in 1974 for armed robbery, repeated violence and hostage-taking resulted in his sentence being increased to life.
In a letter, Bronson wrote he was "forever kept in solitary" and that prison guards won't even remove him from a Category A setting.
"I have to expose this unlawful sentence and treatment. It's now gone on for far to long [sic] its become a total joke."
The paperwork of his latest parole attempt was in the process of being considered when the decision was made to progress to an oral hearing, where evidence can be tested in person and witnesses questioned directly.
The hearing hopes to allow the parole board to assess Bronson's current level of risk in greater depth, in order to ultimately decide whether he can be safely released into the community.
He last had a public oral hearing in 2023, where Bronson said: "It's no secret I have had more porridge than Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and I'm sick of it. I've had enough of it. I want to go home."
Gurdeep Singh, a solicitor acting for Bronson said they were hoping for some "progression" and saw the move as an important step.
"He has been languishing in solitary confinement for years now without any future plans for him. With the right support in place, there is no reason why he should not be released into the community..."