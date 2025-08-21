‘Deeply worrying time’ for staff at Britain’s third-largest steelworks as it is placed under government control.

The move has put almost 1,500 jobs across Rotherham and Sheffield at risk.

The High Court granted a compulsory winding-up order for Speciality Steel UK (SSUK) as it owes creditors hundreds of millions of pounds.

It will be placed in the hands of the Official Receiver and managers from consultancy firm Teneo, which has been appointed to run it on behalf of the liquidator.

Judge James Mellor found the company was "hopelessly insolvent" with just £650,000 in the bank and a monthly wage bill of £3.7 million.

The Government acknowledged it was a "deeply worrying time" for staff at Speciality Steel after the High Court confirmed it would face a compulsory liquidation.

A Government spokesman said: "We know this will be a deeply worrying time for staff and their families, but we remain committed to a bright and sustainable future for steelmaking and steelmaking jobs in the UK.

"It is now for the independent Official Receiver to carry out their duties as liquidator, including ensuring employees are paid, while we also make sure staff and local communities are supported."

