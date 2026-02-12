Sir Chris Wormald is set to leave Downing Street by mutual consent. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

The UK's most senior civil servant Sir Chris Wormald is set to leave Number 10, Downing Street has confirmed.

Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald - who is also head of the Civil Service, announced his departure in a statement on Thursday. It follows a string of Downing Street resignations, including two of Starmer's top officials - Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney on Sunday, and executive director of communications Tim Allan on Monday. The departures follow the ongoing fallout over Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador following the release of the Epstein files. Downing Street went no to confirm that the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary's parting of ways was "by mutual consent".

Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street, London. Sir Chris Wormald will stand down as the UK´s top civil servant. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Thursday, the Prime Minister said: "I am very grateful to Sir Chris for his long and distinguished career of public service, spanning more than 35 years, and for the support that he has given me over the past year." "I have agreed with him that he will step down as Cabinet Secretary today. I wish him the very best for the future." In a statement Sir Chris Wormald, said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as a civil servant for the past 35 years, and a particular distinction to lead the Service as Cabinet Secretary. "I want to place on record my sincere thanks to the extraordinary civil servants, public servants, ministers, and advisers I have worked with. "Our country is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals devoted to public service, and I wish them every success for the future."

PM Kier Starmer leaving Downing Street amid ongoing reshuffles inside Number 10. Picture: Alamy