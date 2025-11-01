Transport For London London (TfL) enforcers are tracking down motorists and seizing cars off driveways as they clamp down on Ulez dodgers.

They said they were seeing increased examples of ‘deliberate evasion’.

It urged people to pay up, adding: “Don't wait for our agents to knock on your door.”

TfL said that it was pursuing “a specific group of drivers who persistently refuse to pay multiple outstanding penalties.”

According to the latest figures around 78,000 car owners are refusing to pay Ulez charges. TfL is now resorting to send bailiffs to seize cars.

They shared pictures of a BMW being seized from a driver who had 118 outstanding warrants.

TfL also said they have the power to take money for fines directly from a person’s employer before it reaches an individual’s bank account.

The Ulez zone was expanded in August 2023 by Sadiq Khan to cover the entire area of London within the M25.

TfL has said that 94 per cent of Ulez debt was from persistent evaders - those with four or more outstanding fines.

TfL said: “The enforcement process is triggered, which includes issuing warrants backed by the courts.

“Action to recover the debt involves enforcement agents visiting a home address to recover money owed.

“They can also seize particular belongings and use the proceeds of a sale to satisfy any outstanding debt, for example, clamping a vehicle and selling it at auction.

“Between January and June this year, more than 530 vehicles have been seized from drivers who have failed to pay road user charges and penalties.

“More than 350 have been sold at auction, with more than £285,000 being raised through sales as a result.”

TfL's Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, Alex Williams, said: “We know that we need bold solutions to tackle the public health crisis and poor air quality in London and ULEZ does just that.

“With 97 per cent of vehicles seen driving in London now ULEZ compliant, only a very small minority of vehicles now don't meet the standards.

“Most drivers who have vehicles that are liable for the charge are responsible and pay it. It is only a small group of persistent evaders who fail to do so.

“We want to make it clear that if you receive a penalty charge for driving in the zone, you should not ignore it.

“Your penalty will progress to enforcement agents to recover what you owe, and there is a risk that your vehicle and other items of property will be removed.

“If you're ignoring it because you are facing financial difficulties, please instead engage with our staff, who can consider your individual circumstances and work with you.”