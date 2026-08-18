Air quality improvements following the introduction of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) have been linked to improved lung growth in children, a major study has found. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Air quality improvements following the introduction of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) have been linked to improved lung growth in children, a major study has found.

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A team of scientists led by Queen Mary University of London measured and monitored the lung health of more than 3,400 children aged six to nine on annual school visits between 2018 and 2022. They recruited the children from 84 primary schools in London and Luton, with Luton acting as a comparison site because it has a similar mix of traffic pollutants but no clean air zone. The aim was to assess how air quality changes affected their lung development following the introduction of Ulez in 2019 – which involves a charge for drivers each day they enter any London borough in a more polluting vehicle. Experts say those who do not have fully developed lungs by early adulthood face increased risks of respiratory conditions, such as asthma, cardiovascular and metabolic disease and premature death as adults.

The aim was to assess how air quality changes affected their lung development following the introduction of Ulez in 2019 – which involves a charge for drivers each day they enter any London borough in a more polluting vehicle. Picture: Alamy

According to the study, published on Tuesday in the Lancet Public Health journal, initial lung capacity measurements taken before Ulez was introduced showed that children in London had significantly smaller lungs compared with children living in Luton. However, the data collected over the five years indicated that London children’s lung size and health accelerated and improved to be comparable with that of children in Luton as the zone was implemented. The findings demonstrated that these improved lung growth trajectories were strongly related to air quality improvements, the scientists said. Chris Griffiths, professor of primary care at the University of Oxford and at Queen Mary University of London and joint senior author of the report, said: “Traffic pollution in cities damages children’s health and development. “We provide the strongest evidence yet on how these harms can be prevented. “Ambitious clean air zones should be considered a priority for cities globally with traffic-related air pollution”. Many have welcomed Ulez for its impact on health and the environment but opponents say the daily fee negatively impacts people who rely more on vehicles for transport in outer London boroughs as well as low-income households, commuters and small businesses reliant on older vans.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan, who oversaw Ulez’s introduction, welcomed the findings. Picture: Alamy