The council is refusing to install ULEZ signage and cameras until the Mayor agrees on measures to mitigate its impact on drivers

By Issy Clarke

A county council has refused to back down on its decision not to put up ULEZ signs despite thousands of motorists being hit with fines.

Surrey County Council opposed the expansion of the zone to London's suburbs and refused to put up signage on Surrey's roads. Picture: Julia Gavin/Alamy

A scrappage scheme - offering help to pay to scrap or retrofit non-compliant vehicles - was rolled out to London residents by Sir Sadiq Khan but not extended to Surrey. Furniss added: "We continue to urge the mayor and TfL to do what is right and extend the scrappage scheme outside of London for those that are impacted, provide exemptions for key workers, and provide more and better bus routes between Surrey and London." Tens of thousands of Surrey drivers have been hit with PCNs for not paying ULEZ charges each year since it was introduced, reaching a peak of 76,305 fines issued in 2024. A freedom of information request to Transport for London revealed that £15.513 million has been issued to Surrey addresses for not paying charges since the scheme started in 2019.

Sadiq Khan has been urged to agree measures to mitigate the impact of ULEZ. Picture: PA Images/Alamy