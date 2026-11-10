Surrey County Council not backing down over refusal to put up ULEZ signs
The council is refusing to install ULEZ signage and cameras until the Mayor agrees on measures to mitigate its impact on drivers
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A county council has refused to back down on its decision not to put up ULEZ signs despite thousands of motorists being hit with fines.
Surrey residents have been issued more than £15 million in penalty charge notices (PCNs) for breaching the terms of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
Surrey County Council opposed the expansion of the zone to London's suburbs and refused to put up signage on Surrey's roads.
The council's transport chief, Matt Furniss, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the council's position on ULEZ signage would remain "unchanged" until measures addressing the impact on motorists were agreed.
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A scrappage scheme - offering help to pay to scrap or retrofit non-compliant vehicles - was rolled out to London residents by Sir Sadiq Khan but not extended to Surrey.
Furniss added: "We continue to urge the mayor and TfL to do what is right and extend the scrappage scheme outside of London for those that are impacted, provide exemptions for key workers, and provide more and better bus routes between Surrey and London."
Tens of thousands of Surrey drivers have been hit with PCNs for not paying ULEZ charges each year since it was introduced, reaching a peak of 76,305 fines issued in 2024.
A freedom of information request to Transport for London revealed that £15.513 million has been issued to Surrey addresses for not paying charges since the scheme started in 2019.
The standard cost of a PCN is set at £180, but is reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.
However, if it is still unpaid 28 days after being issued, it increases to £270.
According to the TfL figures, two-thirds of appeals from Surrey residents since 2019 have been accepted, meaning the fines were then cancelled.
A TfL spokesperson said: “Those outside the London boundary are also benefitting from cleaner air, with drivers outside the capital shifting to vehicles that meet the standards."
“The ULEZ is not about making money. It is generating ever smaller net revenues as it matures, with the most recent data showing that more than 97 per cent of vehicles seen driving in the zone are compliant."
The spokesperson added that TfL worked with councils on the outskirts of London ahead of the expansion of ULEZ and relied on them to put up ULEZ warning signs.