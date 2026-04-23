A report from estate agency Knight Frank found that the global population of people with assets of $30 million or more had surged from 551,435 to a record 713,626 in five years

Black Lamborghini supercar parked outside the Chanel store on Bond Street. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Multi-millionaires are avoiding moving to the UK and instead buying homes in the US and across Europe, after Rachel Reeves made changes to non-dom status.

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A report from estate agency Knight Frank found that the global population of people with assets of $30 million or more had surged from 551,435 to a record 713,626 in five years. The rise, which equates to 89 multi-millionaires being created every day, has been generated in no small part by the AI tech boom. Read more: Starmer 'could face sleaze probe' over Mandelson vetting row as Cabinet turns on Prime Minister Read more: Labour to soften non-dom tax changes after mass exodus of millionaires from UK revealed

Rachel Reeves' decision to abolish non-dom tax status, which came into force last April, has been blamed for this slow growth in the report. Picture: Getty

“We are witnessing one of the most significant shifts in global wealth distribution in modern history,” Liam Bailey, the global head of research at Knight Frank, said. In that time, the US has seen its ultra-wealthy population soar, with 41 per cent of the world’s super-rich residents generated there, lifting its overall overall global share from 33 to 35%. But in the UK, the growth of the ultra-high-net-worth population has remained sluggish, at 27,876 compared with 24,871 in 2021 (a 12.1 per cent rise). This outlook is not set to improve, with a hike of only 11% in the next five years to 30,942. Britain’s performance is well below its European neighbours. France has experienced a 21.3 per cent rise in the richest people from 2021 to 26, along with Germany (32 per cent), Italy (23 per cent) and Spain (41.8 per cent). Ms Reeves' decision to abolish non-dom tax status, which came into force last April, has been blamed for this slow growth in the report. The abolition, plus other tax rises brought in by the Chancellor, has encouraged rich people to flee London's expensive property market and look elsewhere.

What is non-dom status? "Non-dom" describes a UK resident whose permanent home for tax purposes is outside the UK. It refers to a person's tax status, and has nothing to do with their nationality, citizenship or resident status. A non-dom only pays UK tax on the money they earn in the UK. They do not have to pay tax to the UK government on money made elsewhere in the world. Labour's October 2024 Budget confirmed that non-dom status would be abolished from April 2025. It has been replaced it with a residence-based regime, which will also bring foreign earnings into the UK inheritance tax system. New residents will get 100% tax relief on foreign income and gains (FIG) for their first 4 tax years, provided they were non-UK resident for the previous 10 years.