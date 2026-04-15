An ultra-marathon runner and former Royal Marine has died while trying to break a world record in the Scottish Highlands in memory of his late friend.

David Parrish was attempting to complete the 234–mile Cape Wrath Trail from Fort William to Cape Wrath in the fastest recorded time in history.

The 35-year-old had been running in honour of his friend Luke Ireland, a 20-year-old Royal Marine who died from hypothermia while running around Glen Clova in November 2014.

Mr Parrish, from Dumfries, had been attempting the feat for a second time last weekend, when he was discovered in the remote Kintail mountains of the north–west Highlands at around 10.25pm on Saturday.

Read more: Two Met officers charged after pregnant woman and unborn baby killed in police crash

Read more: Police hunt two suspects following attempted arson attack on north London synagogue