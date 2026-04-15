Ultra-marathon runner and former Royal Marine dies trying to beat world record trail run in memory of friend
David Parrish had already completed the gruelling route in 2023 before deciding to take it on again
An ultra-marathon runner and former Royal Marine has died while trying to break a world record in the Scottish Highlands in memory of his late friend.
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David Parrish was attempting to complete the 234–mile Cape Wrath Trail from Fort William to Cape Wrath in the fastest recorded time in history.
The 35-year-old had been running in honour of his friend Luke Ireland, a 20-year-old Royal Marine who died from hypothermia while running around Glen Clova in November 2014.
Mr Parrish, from Dumfries, had been attempting the feat for a second time last weekend, when he was discovered in the remote Kintail mountains of the north–west Highlands at around 10.25pm on Saturday.
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He had been fundraising for Scottish Mountain Rescue, who carried out the search for Mr Ireland and recovered his body.
Police Scotland confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and that his next of kin have been informed.
The brutal route passes through the rugged landscapes of Lochaber, Knoydart, Applecross, and Torridon, and is widely regarded as one of the most gruelling running challenges on UK soil.
Mr Parrish joined Dumfries Running Club after leaving the Marines, and became club champion in 2022 while also walking the trail in 2021.
The owners of No Limits Photography, which photographed Parrish during the 2023 event, paid tribute to him.
Owners, Harriet D’Alessio and Christiaan Le Roux, said: "David has always been such a joyful person and an inspirational ultra-marathon athlete to spend time with.
"The world and the sport will be a far lesser place without him."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were made aware of the death of a 35-year-old man found in the Kintail area around 10.25pm on Saturday, 11 April, 2026.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and his next of kin are aware."