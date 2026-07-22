The ultra rich are reportedly concerned over an Andy Burnham tax raid. Picture: Getty

By Connor Hand

Dozens of the UK’s richest people are already preparing to leave the UK amid fears that Andy Burnham could introduce widespread changes to the tax system, LBC has been warned.

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Speculation is mounting that the new prime minister and his chancellor, John Healey, could turn to taxes on assets to help deliver on the new government’s priorities, including providing extra cost-of-living support to families and financing an expansion in the UK’s social housing stock. The new prime minister has indicated he is looking to deliver a greater level of “fairness” in the tax system, suggesting taxes on work are currently too high. This has led to suggestions that he could raise the rate of capital gains tax in line with income tax or possibly introduce a wealth tax. Proponents believe that such taxes could provide significant additional revenue. Academics at the King’s College London and the Paris School of Economics recently estimated that a wealth tax on Britain’s super-rich could raise £10bn annually. However, Burnham has been warned that such a move could drive investors away from the UK. David Lesperance runs Lesperance Associates, a wealth management consultancy, and specialises in handling the finances of ultra-high net worth individuals. His clients tend to be entrepreneurs worth over £20m, many of whom have unrealised gains because their wealth is tied into the value of their companies. “Since it became apparent that Starmer was going to be shown the door and since the election of Andy [Burnham], probably I've had 15 to 20 calls,” Lesperance told LBC. Read more: 'My clients are ready to pull the trigger': Britain's super-rich prepare to flee over fears of Burnham tax raids Read more: Burnham’s ‘little more’ could soon cost taxpayers a great deal

He insists his practice is not alone in experiencing a surge in interest in leaving the UK, and says the additional uncertainty caused by a change of leadership and chancellor has “thrown petrol onto the fire”. “I'm very active on LinkedIn with a group of other UK tax advisors who are all expressing a similar dramatic uptick in the number of their clients who are preparing for the possibility of significant capital gains and/or exit taxes in the Fall Statement. “They’re worried about a pretty significant haircut if they remain in the UK - if there’s an exit tax or significant increases in capital gains. Lesperance, who arranged for several ultra-high net worth individuals to leave the UK following the abolition of the non-dom tax advantages by Rachel Reeves in 2024, warns that some of his clients are now preparing to follow suit. “It'll have an extraordinary impact on the coffers,” Lesperance explained. “Whether somebody thinks it's fair or not, a progressive tax system like the UK is extraordinarily dependent on the top 1% of taxpayers for an extraordinary amount. “If they're gone, that's going to have an asymmetric negative on annual tax revenues to be spent on the NHS and everything else,” he added, along with “a significant loss of employment, corporate tax, property tax, VAT on, on all their inputs for their business.” “My clients are not waiting until the Fall Statement, whenever that's going to be… they are preparing themselves right now, preparing their businesses and them and their families to be able to pull the trigger between the Fall Statement and April.”

Lord Kinnock told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that there is a case for “spreading” the way tax revenue is collected more equally between income and capital gains. Picture: Alamy