Bird died last month at the age of 92 and his life was celebrated on Sunday in a service at St Mary’s Church in his hometown of Barnsley. Picture: PA

By Frankie Elliott

The cricketing world turned out in force to pay their respects at the funeral of legendary umpire Dickie Bird, who passed away aged 92.

Bird died last month at the age of 92 and his life was celebrated on Sunday in a service at St Mary's Church in his hometown of Barnsley. Sir Geoffrey Boycott gave a touching eulogy to his fellow Yorkshireman, praising his as "the best umpire in the world".

The coffin of former cricket umpire Dickie Bird is carried out of St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, following his funeral service. Picture: PA

Sir Geoffrey Boycott gave a touching eulogy to his fellow Yorkshireman. Picture: PA

Former England captain Michael Vaughan joined his fellow Yorkshire cricketing peers Martyn Moxon, David Byas, Geoff Cope and Gavin Hamilton in the pews to speak about one of the sport’s most beloved figures. Boycott, 84, shared speaking duties with Yorkshire chair Colin Graves, with the pair taking turns to pay affectionate tribute to their old friend, who was born Harold Dennis Bird but became known universally by his nickname. The former England opener, who knew Bird for almost 70 years from the age of 15, drew a handful of laughs from the congregation as he shared stories from their long association. Describing him as “comic and lovable” and “daft as a brush”, Boycott closed by declaring: “He became the most famous and well-known umpire in the world, but most importantly he was the best umpire in the world. "Harold Dennis Bird was a one-off and very, very special. Rest in peace, my friend.” Asked after the service if there would ever be another like Dickie Bird, an emotional Boycott said: “You never know, but I won’t be here to see it.” Bird’s coffin, which entered the church to the music of Edward Elgar and left to the strains of My Way by Frank Sinatra, was topped by his trademark white flat cap and decked out in a floral cricketing tribute of a bat and ball, as well as flags representing the sport’s Test-playing nations. Bird, who retired from playing at 32 and went on to stand in a then record 66 Test matches as well as 69 ODIs and three World Cup finals, was renowned for his ability to build positive relationships with players.

Bird’s coffin, which entered the church to the music of Edward Elgar and left to the strains of My Way by Frank Sinatra, was topped by his trademark white flat cap and decked out in a floral cricketing tribute . Picture: PA

A mourner holds an order of service outside St Mary's Church, Barnsley, following the funeral service of former cricket umpire Dickie Bird. Picture: PA