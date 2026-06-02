An El Niño event this year is likely to take place between June and August 2026

Sunbathers relax in the sunshine on Bournemouth beach on the south coast of England on May 26, 2026. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A warming El Niño global weather event is now 80 per cent likely to happen this summer, the World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) scientists have found.

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The UN body has warned countries to prepare for the natural phenomenon, which sees the warming of sea surface temperature in the tropical Pacific Ocean push up global temperatures, compounding human-driven climate change and triggering even more extreme weather. An El Niño event this year is likely to take place between June and August 2026, according to the WMO forecast models. The probability that it will continue until at least November is near or above 90 per cent, the scientists also found. The UN said countries should treat the potential event as “an urgent climate warning” as the world already faces devastating impacts from increasingly severe weather, as fossil fuel pollution continues to drive global warming. Read more: Body found in search for boy, 11, who went missing in river Read more: Travel chaos for commuters as strike by London Underground drivers begins

Record High Temperatures Exacerbate Drought as Strange Weather Plagues Los Angeles County. Picture: David McNew/Getty Images

While some uncertainty remains about the El Niño event’s peak strength and timing, the forecast models suggest it will be at least moderate and possibly strong. It comes after the last El Niño event contributed to soaring temperatures, making 2024 the warmest year on record. The world’s average temperature also exceeded the key climate threshold of 1.5C above the 1850-1900 average for the first time that year. If the climate phenomenon occurs this year, it will increase the chances of 2027 becoming the next record-breaking year, UN scientists have warned.

View showing the low water level of the Guavio reservoir that feeds the Guavio Hydroelectric Power Plant in Gachala, Cundinamarca Department, Colombia, on April 16, 2024. Picture: JHOJAN HILARION/AFP via Getty Images

In a video statement on Tuesday, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said: “The science is clear: El Niño is arriving on our doorstep in the coming months with 90 per cent certainty. “The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is. “El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world. Impacts will hit even harder, travel even farther and cross borders with devastating speed. “The only effective response is climate action equal to the crisis – ending the addiction to fossil fuels, accelerating the shift to renewables, protecting the most vulnerable and delivering early warning systems for all.” Sea-surface temperature in the central-eastern Equatorial Pacific – the area used as a monitoring reference – was approaching El Niño thresholds in late April to mid-May, according to observations from different platforms used by WMO. The scientists say these increasing surface anomalies are being fed by unusually warm subsurface conditions across the tropical Pacific, with temperatures exceeding 6C above average and providing a substantial reservoir of heat.

Infographic with maps of the Pacific ocean showing the rise in monthly sea surface temperatures from January to May 2026, an indicator of a potentially major El Nino climatic event which increases the risk of extreme weather. Picture: Omar KAMAL / AFP via Getty Images