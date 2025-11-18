Read More: Yvette Cooper to visit Jordan in push for more Gaza aid

Permanent members of the council Russia and China abstained on the motion.

At the UN, the resolution was backed by 13 countries including Britain, France and Somalia.

The plan says that an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) will be established to oversee the territory, but the proposals have reportedly been dismissed by Hamas.

Hamas said the plan "imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject" in a post on Telegram.

"Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favour of the occupation," it added.

In a draft of the resolution, the ISF would work to permanently decommission weapons from non-state armed groups like Hamas.

The deal, which began being enacted earlier this year, requires Hamas to hand over its weaponry.

The draft also details that a new Palestinian police force should be created in Gaza to help keep the peace.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told the UNSC that the ISF would be "tasked with securing the area, supporting the demilitarization of Gaza, dismantling the terrorist infrastructure, removing weapons, and ensuring the safety of Palestinian civilians".

Trump's peace plan suspended the fighting between Israel and Hamas which had raged since Hamas-led gunmen attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage in that attack.

More than 69,483 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military action in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.