Four sources identified the ship as the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely. A security source said it was likely targeted by a drone

Oil tankers and cargo vessels are anchored off the coast of Oman after being stranded for days as congestion at Port Sultan Qaboos has prevented them from docking on June 23, 2026 in Muscat. Picture: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The UN International Maritime Organisation paused its operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday after a vessel reported an attack, reigniting concerns about whether a preliminary deal to end the Iran war will hold.

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The cargo ship said it was hit close to Oman by a projectile, British navy agency UKMTO said, hours after Tehran warned vessels against taking routes that it had not approved. Two US officials said that Iran had fired on the ship, while Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which Tehran established to manage requests for ships to travel through the strait, said vessels outside routes it has set will not be guaranteed safe passage.

People unload goods from a small boat along the coast of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, following a reduction in military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz on June 25, 2026. Picture: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Four sources identified the ship as the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely. A security source said it was likely targeted by a drone. There was no immediate comment from the US government. US President Donald Trump warned earlier this month that if Iran did not honour an agreement aimed at ending the war and reopening the strait that the US would probably go back to bombing the country again. The IMO was helping to get hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of seafarers out of the strait where they had been stranded for months since the start of the war in late February. It decided "to temporarily pause its implementation in order to reconfirm that the necessary safety guarantees continue to be in place for the ships on our evacuation list and all those in the region," IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with members of the media before departing from Bahrain International Airport. Picture: Eric Lee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The IMO said the ship involved in the suspected attack was not part of its evacuation program. The initiative, which was launched on Tuesday, was a voluntary option for ships and their crew to sail out of the Gulf using two routes – one via Iranian waters and the other via Omani waters, with US oversight, the IMO said this week. Benchmark oil prices rose 2 per cent following reports of the attack, which analysts said rekindled concerns about how long it could take for Gulf oil flows to resume normal levels. The Oman incident is likely to refocus attention on the extent of Iran's future control over the Strait of Hormuz which, before the conflict, handled a fifth of the world's daily oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Before the incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - wrapping up a tour of the Gulf to reassure states about the interim pact - told reporters that if Iran threatens or blocks ships in the strait, "then we're going to have a problem." Iran, though, has signalled it would continue to assert control over the strait. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that safe passage through the strait would only be possible through routes designated by Iran, adding that it would take action against vessels that failed to comply. The Revolutionary Guards also ordered two Panama-flagged ships to change course on Thursday, British maritime security company Ambrey said.

Iranian women stand in a line to receive donated meals during a candle-lighting ceremony marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, outside a shrine in northern Tehran. Picture: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images