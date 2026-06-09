The family that fell from the 400ft tower block in Elephant and Castle last Wednesday have been named.

A mother, father and terminally ill nine-year-old son who died after falling from a luxury high-rise apartment building in London last week have been named for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A mother, father and terminally ill nine-year-old son who died after falling from a luxury high-rise apartment building in London last week have been named for the first time.

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Aditi, Rakesh and their son Sid were living on the 36th floor of the 45-storey UNCLE tower block in Elephant and Castle, south London, when they fell to their deaths at 7.29 am last Wednesday. The family were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services responded to reports of the incident and attempted to resuscitate them. The London Ambulance Service said crews arrived at the high-rise block of flats on Churchyard Row within four minutes of receiving calls about the incident. Read More: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 12, hit by vehicle Read More: 'Valdo Calocane got away with murder': Families of Nottingham Attack victims launch fresh plea for accountability

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle told The Sun that the couple are believed to have been born in India in 1979. . Picture: Getty

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle told The Sun that the couple are believed to have been born in India in 1979. He added that “the suggestion was that the child was born in the UK with severe illnesses", specifically was "thought had kidney disease and to have been homeschooled". Coyle extended his condolences to local residents, adding: "I am so sorry that this awful occurrence has happened by your home." Residents said they had heard "shouts and screams" coming from the family's apartment in the weeks before the tragedy, while some reportedly witnessed the incident itself, according to the MP. Despite this, some residents said they felt there was "zero community feel here".