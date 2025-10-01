Caller Lee gives Keir Starmer a run for his money, putting forward his plans for if he were Prime Minister.

Lee tells Tom Swarbrick he was frustrated by Keir Starmer's repeated mention of Nigel Farage at the Labour Party conference, saying: 'that’s the problem - everyone worries about everybody else'.

Lee set out his plan and his unique solution to the threat of Nigel Farage: ‘My policies would be so great, no one would be talking about him', much to Tom Swarbrick's amusement.