Children are set to be allowed on WhatsApp with parental consent. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Under-13s will be allowed to use WhatsApp with parental consent under a tightening of its rules.

The Meta-owned firm will permit children to use the messaging service if they are signed up by a parent. Parents will then link their accounts with parental controls in place. The changes will be made an update set to be rolled out in the coming months. Accounts must stay linked until a child turns 13, at which point, the parent can hold off on unlinking by up to a year. It means parents will be able to control their privacy settings, who can contact their child and which groups they can join. Parents will be notified if more members join a WhatsApp group or if someone turns off disappearing messages.