By Chay Quinn

High-caffeine energy drinks will be banned for under-16s as the Government clamps down on the beverages that 'harm children’s health'.

Sales of energy drinks containing more than 150 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per litre will be outlawed for children - including online, in-person, at restaurants, and in vending machines. Popular energy drinks Red Bull, Monster, Relentless and Prime would all breach the proposed limit. Lower-caffeine soft drinks like Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, and Pepsi will not be affected and nor will tea and coffee. Read More: Coca-Cola gears up to potentially sell Costa in multi-billion pound deal Read More: Weight loss drugs could slash hospital risk for heart failure patients Major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda have already stopped sales of the drinks to youngsters, but the Department of Health and Social Care said their research suggests some smaller convenience stores are still selling them to children. Drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre must already carry warning labels stating they are not recommended for children.

Popular energy drinks Red Bull, Monster, Relentless and Prime would all breach the proposed limit. Picture: Alamy

According to ministers, a ban could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 children and will help prevent issues such as disrupted sleep, increased anxiety and lack of concentration, as well as poorer school results. Around 100,000 children in Britain are thought to consume at least one high-caffeine energy drink every day. Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of a double espresso in their system on a daily basis? "Energy drinks might seem harmless, but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today's kids are all being impacted while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity. "As part of our plan for change and shift from treatment to prevention, we're acting on the concerns of parents and teachers and tackling the root causes of poor health and educational attainment head on. "By preventing shops from selling these drinks to kids, we're helping build the foundations for healthier and happier generations to come."

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting (pictured) said: "How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of a double espresso in their system on a daily basis? Picture: Alamy

A newly-launched consultation will now run for 12 weeks to gather evidence from experts in health and education as well as retailers, manufacturers, local enforcement leaders and the public. Gavin Partington, director general of the British Soft Drinks Association, said firms do not market or promote the drinks to under-16s. He added: "Our members have led the way in self-regulation through our long-standing energy drinks code of practice. "Our members do not market or promote the sale of energy drinks to under-16s and label all high-caffeine beverages as 'not recommended for children', in line with and in the spirit of this code. "As with all Government policy, it's essential that any forthcoming regulation is based on a rigorous assessment of the evidence that's available." According to the Department of Health, up to one in three children aged 13 to 16, and nearly a quarter of children aged 11 to 12, consume one or more high-caffeine energy drink every week.

The Department of Health and Social Care said research suggests some smaller convenience stores are still selling high caffeine drinks to children (file photo). Picture: Alamy