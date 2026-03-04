A Lords-backed ban on children using social media could be overturned next week.

Lord Nash, who steered the ban in law through the upper House, described this as a "blank cheque".

But where the Lords demanded a ban on user-to-user platforms, the new suggestion would leave ministers to decide what action they wanted to take.

If MPs agree to the change as part of the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, the Government would also gain new powers to bring in social media curfews for young people or limit the amount of time children can spend on social media.

The Government has suggested replacing the proposed age limit for under-16s with a wider and more flexible power, which could see children blocked from "specified internet services".

The Government launched an online safety consultation on Monday, which explores several themes including whether social media platforms should come with a minimum age requirement, and whether platforms should switch off addictive features such as autoplay.

Lord Nash said: "The Government's amendment confirms that they remain firmly on the fence on how best to protect children.

"In fact, it is patently clear that raising the age limit to 16 for harmful social media platforms is far from their preferred option.

"MPs must choose on Monday whether to act now and raise the age limit for harmful social media to 16, or vote for the Government's amendment, which is in effect a blank cheque, committing only to further delay while their consultation runs its course.

"That consultation is simply yet another opportunity for big tech to mobilise their lobbyists and water down any prospective measures before they reach the statute book."

Lord Nash, a Conservative former minister, added that he has backed a letter-writing campaign by RaiseTheAge.org.uk ahead of Monday's Commons debate on the Bill.

He said his proposal, which peers backed in January by 261 votes to 150 - majority 111, was "the only legislative vehicle on the table that will force the Government to raise the age limit for harmful social media platforms".

He said MPs should back his proposal instead of the Government's, "without hesitating".

Launching the consultation earlier this week, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: "We know parents everywhere are grappling with how much screen time their children should have, when they should give them a phone, what they are seeing online, and the impact all of this is having."

She urged children and parents to take part in the Government's consultation.

"Together, we will create a digital world that gives young people the childhood they deserve and prepares them for the future," Ms Kendall said.