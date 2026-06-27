Screen time can damage the development of babies and toddlers under two, according to a comprehensive research study.

The study urged the government to review its recent advice on screen time for under fives. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Screen time can damage the development of babies and toddlers under two and should be avoided, according to a landmark study.

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Researchers are warning that time on gadgets for those under the age of two has been linked with long-term negative effects on health and quality of life, as well as wide-ranging developmental concerns. The study - considered the most comprehensive review yet of all available research - suggests screen time reduced babies opportunities to bond with parents and caregivers, resulted in less time for physical play with other children and limited language development. Researchers are calling on the government to reconsider any of its official guidance, "since it may be misinterpreted by parents and caregivers to indicate safety or even encouragement." Read more: Crocodile attraction where boy, three, was seriously injured reopens to public Read more: Tributes pour in after 'devoted mum' killed and eight-year-old critically injured in incident at level crossing

Researchers urged the government to review its recent guidance on screen time for under fives. Picture: Alamy

The government guidance had recently pushed parents to avoid screen time for the under-twos, but caveats it saying “other than shared activities that encourage bonding, interaction and conversation”. However, new research showing the wide range of potential harms associated with screen time for babies suggests this is not restrictive enough. Other findings from the research also linked screen time to difficulty sleeping and increased overstimulation, as well as impacting eye health and childhood obesity rates. There was also evidence to suggest that infants were turning to digital devices, rather than to a parent, for comfort and soothing. Researchers warned that recent focus on teenage use of devices has led to a "baby blind spot" - and stressed it must be addressed with further investigation of the risks smartphones, tablets and other digital devices pose to infants.

Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met pupils during a visit to Rosendale Primary School to discuss the Government's new guidance for parents on screen time for under 5s on March 27. Picture: Alamy