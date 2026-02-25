Poland, which shares a border with Belarus, says at least four tunnels have been detected.

Migrants have been smuggled through a hidden network of underground tunnels, Polish officials say. Picture: Polish Police/XXSTRAZGRANICZNAXX

By Jacob Paul

Migrants are being smuggled from Belarus to Europe through a network of underground tunnels as part of Russia’s campaign of hybrid war against the West, Polish officials say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Belarus, Vladimir Putin’s puppet state, has allegedly designed the tunnels with the help of specialists from the Middle East. Poland, which shares a border with Belarus, says at least four tunnels have been detected. One of the largest was discovered near the village of Narewka in eastern Poland back in December and was used by up to 180 migrants, authorities say. It had a 1.5m high entrance on the Belarusian side and was hidden in a forest, running for about 50 metres on the Belarusian side and 10 metres on Poland’s side. A majority of the migrants who travelled through it were reportedly from Afghanistan and Pakistan - with most arrested upon exiting the opposite end of the tunnel, according to officials. Images of around 130 migrants who were arrested after journeying through were later released by Polish Police. Read more: Britain sleepwalking into danger as Poland and EU brace for Russian hybrid war, warn UK experts Read more: Russia buying ‘Trojan horse’ homes near military sites across Europe in 'sabotage campaign against NATO'

Officials say they found four underground tunnels. Picture: X/Straz_Graniczna

“Officers of the Podlaskie Border Guard Unit have uncovered a total of four tunnels under the border with Belarus, all in 2025,” Lt Col Katarzyna Zdanowicz, from the Polish border force, told The Telegraph He added: “Physical and electronic security measures at the border, such as thermal imaging cameras and detection systems, allow us to immediately respond to any attempted violations of the state border, even underground ones.” While the culprits have not been confirmed, military experts have speculated that Kurdish fighters, Islamic State and Iranian-backed proxies and Hamas could be involved. “If I had to speculate, experts from the Middle East would be Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” Major Rob Campbell, a fortifications expert and former British Army sapper, told the Telegraph.

In December, Poland’s interior minister Marcin Kierwiński said that “migrants from Kurdistan are involved in digging these tunnels”. However, he clarified that responsibility ultimately lies with the Belarusian authorities. Since 2021, Belarus has been encouraging and assisting migrants in the tens of thousands - mostly from the Middle East, Asia and Africa – to cross over the border in what Polish and EU authorities have branded a “hybrid attack”. They say it is part of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s response to EU sanctions imposed on his regime following his brutal crackdown on anti-government protests. Maciej Duszczyk, an undersecretary of state at Poland’s interior ministry, said: “For our government the absolute top priority is the protection of our border and security of our territory.”

Polish Police arrested 130 migrants crossing the border via the network. Picture: Polish police