Britain, Australia and the US have announced the next step in the Aukus defence partnership with an agreement to produce kit for underwater military drones.

Defence Secretary John Healey announced the project alongside his US counterpart Pete Hegseth and Australian deputy prime minister Richard Marles at a defence conference in Singapore.

The agreement involves developing new technologies such as weapons and sensors that can be deployed from underwater drones, known as uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs).

Mr Healey said: “Together we are announcing ground-breaking underwater capabilities that will keep Britain safe, backing British businesses that are driving growth, and standing shoulder to shoulder with our closest allies.

“This is what modern defence looks like. We’re stepping on the accelerator to develop cutting-edge tech to boost our collective deterrence and support our shared security.”

The project is expected to deliver its first equipment as early as next year, as the Royal Navy looks to move towards a “hybrid” model featuring greater use of drones.

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