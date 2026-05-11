Sir Keir Starmer’s days in Downing Street are “numbered”, John Swinney has claimed, as he branded the Prime Minister’s make or break speech “underwhelming” - a verdict backed by outspoken Scottish Labour MP Brian Leishman who told LBC he had been unmoved by the PM’s words.

Sir Keir’s appearance in central London was billed by some as an attempt to save his premiership following poor election results in Scotland, Wales and local councils in England.

He announced plans to nationalise British Steel, a ban on “far-right agitators” coming to the UK for a planned march on Saturday and a plan to put the UK “at the heart of Europe”.

But John Swinney - who is expected to be re-elected as Scotland’ First Minister next week after winning the Holyrood election - told LBC: “I think the Prime Minister’s days in office are over, his speech was another of those underwhelming speeches we get from the Prime Minister every so often when he’s in difficulty.

“His agenda has completely and utterly failed and it’s clear after the results on Thursday that there is declining confidence in his leadership.

“It’s just a matter of time before he leaves office and the Labour Party is going through a process of how that departure will take place.”

Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, Brian Leishman, has previously called for the Prime Minister to go - but he told LBC he had listened to what Sir Keir had to say today.

“I did listen and I'm completely unmoved by what the Prime Minister said. He is absolutely not the person to lead the Labour Party or the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Let me just say, I welcome the nationalisation of British steel. That is absolutely what should have happened for the Grangemouth oil refinery in my own constituency. And it really is what should be on the Labour Party agenda when we're in government - the nationalisation and public ownership of vital industries that we need.

“However, there was nothing else in the speech that will meaningfully change and improve people's living standards. The Prime Minister says that he gets it. He does not get it. He is not in tune with ordinary working class people the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, it's time for him to move on.”

Asked if he’d written to the Prime Minister directly, he said: “I've been very vocal. I've written in the media and I've said numerous times that Kier Starmer really should have gone by now.

Anas Sarwar joined my calls in February for the Prime Minister to move on from post. He didn't do that, and Keir Starmer absolutely has to take some of the blame for last week's disastrous Scottish election.”

Mr Leishman went further calling for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and his deputy Jackie Baillie, to also leave their positions.

He added: “As a Scottish Labour party, we're at a crossroads. Yet again, the Scottish electorate have rejected what we had to offer. The Scottish Labour party really does have to get back to basics and that is embracing our true Labour party values.”

Asked who he thought should lead in Scotland he said: “We've got to get away from personality politics in Scotland. We've seen how damaging that can be on the national stage.

“I think we need a change in direction and that means a change in leadership as well.”

Anas Sarwar has said he will remain leader of Scottish Labour in the wake of the worst election result the party has had in a Holyrood election - returning just 17 MSPS, tied with Reform on the same number.

Deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “One message that came out of this election is people are frustrated with politics. They want action on the cost of living, they want to improve our NHS and make our communities better places to live.

“Scottish Labour is committed to being the credible opposition that Scotland needs. All of us in Scottish Labour will be working hard to stand up for our communities, hold the SNP to account for their promises and make sure Holyrood is focussed on the issues that matter most.”